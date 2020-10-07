|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aprea Therapeutics Inc., of Boston
|APR-548
|Apoptosis p53 stimulating protein stimulator
|Myelodysplastic syndrome
|FDA accepted IND application for phase I trial
|Arca Biopharma Inc., of Westminster, Colo.
|AB-201 (rNAPc2)
|Tissue factor inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA accepted IND application for phase IIb/III sequential Aspen-COVID-19 trial in about 100 people hospitalized with infection, expected to begin in fourth quarter of 2020
|Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto
|Metablok
|LSALT peptide
|Moderate to severe COVID-19 infection
|Turkey Ministry of Health cleared site activation in phase II trial targeting acute lung and acute kidney injury in infected individuals
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Palynziq (pegvaliase-pqpz)
|Phenylalanine hydroxylase stimulator
|Phenylketonuria
|FDA approved sBLA to increase maximum allowable dose to 60 mg to treat adults
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-CoV555
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|Mild to moderate COVID-19 infection
|Initial request for emergency use authorization submitted to FDA to use as monotherapy in higher-risk people recently diagnosed with infection
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Deer Park, Ill.
|ET-101 (topiramate oral solution)
|GABA receptor agonist; NMDA receptor antagonist
|Seizure disorder; migraine
|NDA submitted to FDA as monotherapy to treat partial-onset or primary general tonic-clonic seizures in people 2 and older, as adjunctive therapy to treat partial-onset seizures in those 2 and older and as preventative treatment of migraine in those 12 and older
|OWP Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Naperville, Ill.
|Quetiapine fumarate (liquid/oral suspension)
|5-HT 2 receptor antagonist; dopamine D2 receptor antagonist
|Schizophrenia; bipolar disorder
|FDA approved IND application for formulation advancing on 505(b)(2) pathway
|Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel
|PLXPAD
|Stem cell therapy
|COVID-19
|Received approval from Israel Ministry of Health to expand enrollment in phase II trial to Israel
|Polarean Imaging plc, of Durham, N.C.
|Hyperpolarized 129 Xenon
|Drug-device diagnostic
|Lung disease
|NDA submitted to FDA, requesting priority review, for use to evaluate pulmonary function and visualize lung using MRI
|Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd. (TLC), of Taipei, Taiwan
|TLC-19
|Hydroxychloroquine liposome inhalation suspension
|COVID-19 infection
|Australian Human Research Ethics Committee and Taiwan FDA cleared initiation of phase I trial in healthy volunteers
|Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Nivatrotamab (huGD2-BsAb)
|Humanized bispecific anti-GD2 antibody
|Neuroblastoma
|FDA granted orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.