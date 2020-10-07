The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has opened consultation on its new draft guidance aimed at helping biosimilars makers understand U.K. requirements. The guidance is based on current EMA guidance, with additional details regarding U.K. reference products, the lack of requirement for in vivo studies in animals and changes in the requirement for a comparative efficacy trial in most cases.

The consultation aims to get feedback from relevant stakeholders over the next six weeks. The MHRA said it is hoping to finalize the biosimilars guidance by the end of this year.

EMA’s new platform for scientific advice

Beginning Oct. 19, drug developers are asked to request scientific advice using the EMA’s IRIS Regulatory and Scientific Information Management Platform. IRIS is intended to provide a single space for applicants and the EMA to submit requests, communicate, share information and deliver documents concerning each scientific advice procedure.

To use the new platform, drug developers must first be registered.

FDA draft guidance for breast cancer trials

The FDA issued draft guidance Oct. 7 aimed at encouraging the inclusion of premenopausal women in breast cancer clinical trials testing hormonal drug and biological products.

“Historically, premenopausal women have been excluded from clinical trials that investigated the efficacy of hormonal drugs for the treatment of hormone positive breast cancer, largely due to concerns about potential differences in how these hormonal drug and biological products would behave in premenopausal versus postmenopausal women,” explained Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence and acting direct of the Office of Oncologic Diseases in the agency’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “This exclusion resulted in delays in availability of these therapies for premenopausal women.”

Comments to the draft guidance will be accepted for 60 days. The draft guidance is scheduled for publication Oct. 8 in the Federal Register.