U.S. FDA commissioners must rely on legal counsel for advice on a number of matters, but attorneys who sign on for work at the agency bring with them different views on the limitations of the agency’s powers. This consideration came up during a panel discussion hosted by the Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI) during which former FDA chief counsel Peter Barton Hutt said there is still a belief at the agency that the FDA can engage in any compliance and enforcement activities that are not specifically prohibited in the statute, a position that has led to conflict in the courts.

The question of whether the FDA should limit itself to policies that are clearly spelled out in the statute has arisen in the past and, perhaps predictably, at an FDLI annual meeting. Speaking at the 2010 edition, chief counsel Ralph Tyler gave voice to an aggressively expansive view of the agency’s authorities, which interestingly enough arose in the context of a then-controversial vaccine.

Hutt was one of several former occupants of the FDA chief counsel’s chair who presented at the 2020 virtual FDLI annual meeting, which commenced with the always-controversial topic of the FDA’s use of guidance. During that conversation, Sheldon Bradshaw of King & Spalding LLP, said that some at FDA, particularly those who lack a background in law, believe the FDA has few limits on its authority. Hutt responded that there has been a long-held belief that the FDA can do anything not specifically prohibited in the statute, essentially echoing the position staked out by Tyler a decade earlier.

Offering a specific example of outside the world of drugs and devices, Hutt said, “any creative lawyer could have found the authority buried in the statute” for a non-statutory mandate of nutritional labeling of food products.

Court cases gone awry include WLF v. Henney

One example of how this belief might run afoul of reality might be the case decided in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2000, WLF v. Henney, a case that tested the agency’s authority to restrict commercial speech regarding off-label use. The Washington Legal Foundation successfully thwarted the agency in this instance, and although Gerald Masoudi, also of Covington & Burling LLP, did not mention Henney, he noted, “the discipline of the courts will rein in” the FDA when the agency goes out of bounds.

Hutt said the first guidance published by the FDA’s antecedent, the Bureau of Chemistry at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was delivered in 1899. The pace of activity would increase in the following four decades, and Hutt said the FDA “has pioneered the entire field of guidance … and those have been tremendously helpful to regulated industry.”

Bradshaw expressed a preference for “a constant state of vigilance at the agency about how guidance documents are handled.” He said these documents are still at times treated as though they are as binding as the force of law, adding that the Department of Justice has voiced some concerns about the practice in recent announcements about the Administrative Procedures Act (APA). “I think there is often at the review level, in communications between agency and industry, some pressure or belief that guidance is binding,” Bradshaw said, a belief that persists despite that guidances come with an explicit disclaimer to the contrary.

Masoudi said litigation and other reactions to guidance may serve as notice that the agency is trying to do more with guidance than it should, adding that the situation is not aided by the raft of draft guidances that never see the light of day in finished form. He said this latter problem may to some extent be a by-product of the agency’s failure to recognize the limits of guidance.

Dickinson says agency working internally to corral guidance abuse

Elizabeth Dickinson, senior deputy chief counsel at the FDA’s Office of Chief Counsel, said that type of vigilance at the FDA would be helpful. The agency will take action if it believes that members of the agency’s staff had abused the terms of a guidance, and Dickinson said product review staff have been known to resort to citing the guidance rather than the science when a disagreement arises. Rectifying this kind of predicament is “something we’re trying to do internally,” she said.

Dickinson said the FDA has become entangled in other matters when it acted unilaterally, including in the context of tobacco regulation and the insertion of data on pediatric use in labels for in drug products. “In both cases, the agency developed a theory that gave it the authority to regulate” before acting on the matter, she said, but noted that while the courts pushed back, Congress came up with legislation in response in both instances. “They were also not without a cost,” Dickinson continued, adding that another former chief counsel, Dan Troy, might say “you also need to consider what loss you have in credibility with the courts when you overreach.”

Hutt disagreed, stating, “I never did anything I thought overreached the intent of the law.” He said rulemaking authority under the APA was generally interpreted as allowing only procedural statements when he arrived at the FDA, but that he had disagreed with that position at the time, and does to this day. “I never felt that harmed the reputation of the agency” with any of his positions on this question, some of which he said prevailed in the courts when challenged.