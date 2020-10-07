Company Product Description Indication Status

Medmira Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia RevealCOVID-19 Total Antibody Test Rapid vertical flow test Detects total antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 present in the human serum, plasma or whole blood samples Study in Texas tested 124 blood specimens using the RevealCOVID-19 test, and results were compared to Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co. Ltd.'s COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test and Roche Elecsys' Anti-SARS-CoV-2 assay; the RevealCOVID-19 test has showed 100% agreement on 51 SARS-CoV-2 antibody positive blood specimens as confirmed by the 2 reference tests; 73 blood specimens were found to be negative of SARS-CoV-2 antibody by the 2 reference tests; RevealCOVID-19 test correctly identified 71 of the 73 negative specimens at over 97% specificity

Pulse Biosciences Inc., of Hayward, Calif. Cellfx Multi-application platform for delivering Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, which delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells Treats sebaceous hyperplasia lesions, cutaneous non-genital warts, plantar warts, and basal cell carcinoma (BCC) Presented positive results in multiple posters and oral abstracts at the ASDS virtual meeting; reported successful use of lower NPS energy levels to maintain high levels of effectiveness in clearing sebaceous hyperplasia lesions with greatly improved cosmesis and high subject satisfaction; showed favorable clearance rate for warts on the hands, leg, knee, neck; no plume detected in a subset of NPS procedures; found biopsy-confirmed elimination of residual BCC in the known NPS treatment zone for 8 nodular BCCs and 21 superficial BCCs, indicating promising potential for NPS treatment of both BCC-subtypes; demonstrated strong clearance rate of difficult-to-treat, recalcitrant plantar warts in a single treatment session