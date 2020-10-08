Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., of New York, appointed Kristiina Vuori to its board and named Parag. V. Meswani chief commercial officer.

Lumen Bioscience Inc., of Seattle, appointed Mark Litton to its board.

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Geneva, appointed Jack Weinstein chief financial officer and treasurer. Jeremy Meinen was named vice president of finance and administration in addition to his current role as principal finance and accounting officer.

Shasqi Inc., of San Francisco, appointed Wayne Saville chief medical officer and Juan Jaen to its board.