The appetite for biopharma IPOs this year has been voracious with no signs of a slowdown anytime soon. Year-to-date, a total of $14.63 billion was raised from 66 new global issues, a total that is already well ahead of the $10.7 billion in 2018, from 80 transactions, that represented the previous record for IPOs. In terms of volume, BioWorld has recorded that the highest number of IPOs in a single year was 84 in 2014, followed by 83 in 2000.

Thirty companies graduated to the public ranks in the third quarter compared to 24 in the second quarter, and given the list of companies waiting in the wings to conduct IPOs, the fourth quarter should see many more transactions.

As Cowen & Co. analysts point out in their monthly review of the sector, “Interest in IPOs remains high. In fact, many funds are relying on successful IPOs and cross-over investments to fuel 2020 returns. With IPOs mostly performing well, specialists feel compelled to participate or risk losing performance to their competitors. There is also no shortage of private biotech companies hoping to get public while the window is open.”

The strong third quarter is in keeping with the U.S. IPO market in general, which according to Renaissance Capital, “had its busiest third quarter by deal count since the Dot-com era, with 81 IPOs raising $28.5 billion.”

Not surprisingly, the deal flow was led by biopharma companies producing nearly half of the quarter’s IPOs, noted Renaissance Capital in its 3Q 2020 review of the U.S. IPO market.

By the numbers

Most of this year’s IPOs have been completed in the U.S., with 56 in the books by the end of the third quarter, generating a total of about $12 billion, with an average IPO value of $214 million, well ahead of the average transactional values in 2019 ($136 million) and 2018 ($134 million). Helping boost the average total this year was New York-based Royalty Pharma’s upsized IPO. The buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and an industry funder raised $2.2 billion in an offering of 77.7 million shares at $28 each.

Including Royalty Pharma, 25 companies have raised more than $200 million from the IPOs. (See U.S. biopharma IPOs completed in January – September 2020, below.)

By and large, the new issues were very well supported, with 17 companies able to price their offerings above their price range, while 23 priced at the high end of the price range.

In terms of performance, the 2020 U.S. biopharma IPO class returned an average 45% increase in share price value at market close on Sept. 30, with 68% of the class recording valuation gains after their opening day debuts.

Taking top honors as the leading gainer in the period is Shanghai-based I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., whose shares (NASDAQ:IMAB) have risen a whopping 236%, reinforcing the fact that China’s biotech companies are now becoming significant innovators. The company has a strong product portfolio and last month licensed its homegrown anti-CD47 antibody, lemzoparlimab, to Abbvie Inc. in a $2 billion deal. With an up-front payment of $180 million and milestone payments of up to $1.74 billion, the company said this is the largest out-licensing and global partnership transaction executed by a China-based biotech. The anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody is being developed by I-Mab for the treatment of multiple cancers.

I-Mab’s U.S. IPO was, in fact, the first out of the gate this year, raising about $114 million.

Vaxcyte Inc., of Foster City, Calif., which closed its IPO in June for gross proceeds of $287.5 million, has seen its shares (NASDAQ:PCVX) soar more than 200%. Formerly known as Sutrovax, it has two pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in development, VAX-24 and VAX-XP, and is working on other vaccines, including a prophylactic vaccine to prevent group A strep infections (VAX-A1) and a therapeutic vaccine to treat periodontal disease (VAX-PG). The company expects to submit an investigational new drug application for lead product VAX-24 to the FDA in the second half of next year to evaluate it for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine includes 11 incremental strains over and above the 13 in the current standard of care, Prevnar 13, including strains responsible for high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and/or meningitis.