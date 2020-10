Allarity Therapeutics, of Horsholm, Denmark, added Soren Gade and Gail Maderis to the board of directors.

Proscia Inc., of Philadelphia, appointed Monica Santamaria-Fries as digital transformation officer.

Signifier Medical Technologies Inc., of Boston, named Travis Nieman as managing director international.

Woebot Health, of San Francisco, said Monique Levy will serve as the company’s first chief commercial and strategy officer.