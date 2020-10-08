Company Product Description Indication Status
Chf Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn. Aquadex Flexflow Provides ultrafiltration (UF) therapy Treatment of heart failure (HF) A real-world retrospective study of 335 HF patients treated with the Aquadex Flexflow demonstrated that UF compares favorably; reported a substantial mean fluid removal (14.58 liters) and weight loss (15.63 lbs), which was sustained at 1-2 weeks post follow-up; showed improvement in reduced HF rehospitalization rates at 30, 90 days, and 1 year of 12.4%, 14.9%, 27.3%, respectively; mean serum creatinine (sCr) increase of +0.07-0.11 mg/dl was recorded at time of stopping therapy, discharge, and follow up; on average, patients had 1.74 fewer hospitalizations for HF in the year following UF vs. the year preceding UF; major bleeding, defined as requiring discontinuation of anticoagulation, was 3.6 %
Neuromod Devices Ltd., of Dublin Noninvasive stimulation device Delivers sound to the ears and electrical stimulation to the tongue Treatment of chronic tinnitus Clinical trial with 326 enrolled participants provided evidence regarding the safety, efficacy and patient tolerability of bimodal neuromodulation for the treatment of tinnitus; 86.2% of treatment compliant participants reported an improvement in tinnitus symptom severity when evaluated after 12 weeks of treatment, with many experiencing sustained benefit 12 months post-treatment; results were published in Science Translational Medicine

