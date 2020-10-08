|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Chf Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Aquadex Flexflow
|Provides ultrafiltration (UF) therapy
|Treatment of heart failure (HF)
|A real-world retrospective study of 335 HF patients treated with the Aquadex Flexflow demonstrated that UF compares favorably; reported a substantial mean fluid removal (14.58 liters) and weight loss (15.63 lbs), which was sustained at 1-2 weeks post follow-up; showed improvement in reduced HF rehospitalization rates at 30, 90 days, and 1 year of 12.4%, 14.9%, 27.3%, respectively; mean serum creatinine (sCr) increase of +0.07-0.11 mg/dl was recorded at time of stopping therapy, discharge, and follow up; on average, patients had 1.74 fewer hospitalizations for HF in the year following UF vs. the year preceding UF; major bleeding, defined as requiring discontinuation of anticoagulation, was 3.6 %
|Neuromod Devices Ltd., of Dublin
|Noninvasive stimulation device
|Delivers sound to the ears and electrical stimulation to the tongue
|Treatment of chronic tinnitus
|Clinical trial with 326 enrolled participants provided evidence regarding the safety, efficacy and patient tolerability of bimodal neuromodulation for the treatment of tinnitus; 86.2% of treatment compliant participants reported an improvement in tinnitus symptom severity when evaluated after 12 weeks of treatment, with many experiencing sustained benefit 12 months post-treatment; results were published in Science Translational Medicine
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.