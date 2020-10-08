Chf Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn.

Aquadex Flexflow

Provides ultrafiltration (UF) therapy

Treatment of heart failure (HF)

A real-world retrospective study of 335 HF patients treated with the Aquadex Flexflow demonstrated that UF compares favorably; reported a substantial mean fluid removal (14.58 liters) and weight loss (15.63 lbs), which was sustained at 1-2 weeks post follow-up; showed improvement in reduced HF rehospitalization rates at 30, 90 days, and 1 year of 12.4%, 14.9%, 27.3%, respectively; mean serum creatinine (sCr) increase of +0.07-0.11 mg/dl was recorded at time of stopping therapy, discharge, and follow up; on average, patients had 1.74 fewer hospitalizations for HF in the year following UF vs. the year preceding UF; major bleeding, defined as requiring discontinuation of anticoagulation, was 3.6 %