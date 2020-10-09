Allarity Therapeutics A/S, of Hørsholm, Denmark, formerly Oncology Venture A/S, begins trading under the ticker symbol ALLR on the Stockholm exchange Oct. 12. Allarity is developing six drugs for treating cancer, including a PARP inhibitor in phase II to treat ovarian cancer.

Inspyr Therapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif., said it acquired a novel immuno-oncology delivery technology targeting adenosine receptor antagonists for treating cancer. The technology was acquired by Inspyr and then licensed to Ridgeway Therapeutics Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. In exchange for 65 million shares of common stock and 8,000 shares of series F convertible preferred stock, Inspyr has reacquired all rights previously licensed as well as improvements made by Ridgeway. Inspyr will assume all preclinical and clinical development relating to RT-AR001 and all other proprietary assets.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass., said new results support clinical development of its IRAK4-targeted protein degrader in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and other IL-1R/TLR-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. A phase I trial is on track to start in 2021. The interim data in HS supports the relevance of the IRAK4 signaling pathway and the ability of KT-474 to lower IRAK4 levels across all PBMC subsets, differentiating its pharmacodynamic effect from that of IRAK4 kinase inhibitors, according to Kymera. Results showed that IRAK4 expression can be quantified in the skin using immunofluorescence and mass spectrometry and in PBMC by flow cytometry. IRAK4 expression in the skin was found to be higher in lesional and peri-lesional skin compared to unaffected skin.

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, said a web-based population survey showed nearly 80% of people taking calcitonin gene-related peptide monoclonal antibodies (CGRP mAbs) to prevent migraine reported their migraine as "better" overall since starting their medication. Close to two-thirds (62.6%) said they also used an additional recommended migraine preventive medication with their CGRP mAbs. The findings come from Lilly’s OVERCOME study, designed to assess migraine treatment options.

Precigen Inc., the Germantown, Md. company formerly known as Intrexon Corp., said its second largest shareholder, Merck KGaA, has increased its stake in the company from about 11.6% to 14.8% through the exercise of a convertible note with an outstanding principal balance of $25 million. In 2019, Darmstadt, Germany-based Merck reassigned to Precigen exclusive CAR T-cell development rights that were part of an earlier transaction between the companies. Third Security LLC, a Virginia-based venture capital firm, remains Precigen’s largest shareholder, holding 47% of the company’s outstanding shares (NASADQ:PGEN) at last report. By the end of trading on Oct. 9, Precigen’s shares climbed 29% to $5.69.

Selecta Biosciences Inc., of Watertown, Mass., said it has agreed to a research license and option agreement that will support evaluation of its Immtor immune tolerance platform in combination with an immunoglobulin A (IgA) protease from Igan Biosciences Inc. for the treatment of IgA nephropathy. Selecta will conduct preclinical research to evaluate the utility of the combination. Under the terms of the agreement, Selecta will make an initial payment to Igan. If Selecta exercises its option to enter into an exclusive license agreement, Igan will receive an additional payment and will be eligible for additional development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net product sales. Neither the value of the initial payment nor the potential milestone payments were disclosed.

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, announced the publication of preclinical research in an influenza animal model highlighting a new mechanism for enhancing the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies to treat viral infection and induce a protective response. The company said the data demonstrate that selective engagement of an activating Fc receptor on dendritic cells by antiviral monoclonal antibodies induced protective CD8+ T-cell adaptive responses. The paper, "Fc-optimized antibodies elicit CD8 immunity to viral respiratory infection," was published in the Oct. 8 online edition of Nature. "These data may have significant implications across a wide range of infectious diseases, and we look forward to exploring the vaccinal potential of the GAALIE-engineered antibodies we are advancing through clinical development – VIR-3434 for chronic hepatitis B and VIR-7832 for SARS-CoV-2," said Herbert “Skip” Virgin, the study's co-author, executive vice president of research, and chief scientific officer of Vir.