The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said the FDA’s office charged with a lab safety program, established in 2017, is the subject of internal disagreements regarding the office’s roles and responsibilities.

The GAO report said the programs administered by the Office of Laboratory Safety (OLS) lack several elements that are critical to oversight of lab safety, such as clear authority to ensure compliance with related safety requirements.

The OLS was placed at a lower organizational level than the product centers in a reshuffling of agency offices in 2019 and cannot conduct unannounced inspections of FDA labs, according to the report. The OLS also is dependent on the product centers for funding, which GAO said could allow the other center directors to influence its operations.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn responded Oct. 8, saying the agency supports a culture ”that prioritizes workplace safety.” Hahn said he initiated a pan-agency work group charged with fostering “a holistic, cohesive and collaborative safety culture” that will examine best safety practices for lab staff.

The FDA also will update the OLS strategic plan with an eye toward ensuring “the success of a strong laboratory safety program,” Hahn said.