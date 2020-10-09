HONG KONG – Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has struck an agreement with Ascletis Pharma Inc.’s Gannex arm to develop a combination therapy comprising Ascletis’ ASC-41 and Galmed’s Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Although neither company provided details on the partnership’s financial aspects, Allen Baharaff, CEO at Tel-Aviv, Israel-based Galmed, told BioWorld that “the two companies will be equally sharing all rights and profits” arising from the combination.

“Animal tests, to be done via a third-party Spanish company, are currently underway. Once the dose is adjusted, we hope to start clinical trials in China by the third quarter of 2021,” which includes submitting an investigational new drug (IND) application to China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Baharaff said, adding further indications are not being explored for the combination at present. The two companies will also focus on the Chinese market for now, he added.

Ascletis, of Shanghai, China, did not respond to inquiries. However, Jinzi Wu, founder of and CEO at Ascletis, said, “There are currently no drugs licensed for the treatment of NASH in the U.S., Europe and China.”

NASH is the progressive form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), some of its characteristics include accumulation of fat in the liver, inflammation and fibrosis (scarring) that can potentially lead to cirrhosis and liver failure. NASH is a major cause of liver disease globally, and one of the major causes of liver transplants for people under 50 in the U.S.

But there are other companies in the race to develop a treatment for NASH. Ahmedabad, India-based Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila) won the Drug Controller General of India’s approval for its treatment saroglitazar for the indication in March. With the approval, saroglitazar became the first drug in the world to approved for this indication.

Baharaff first met Wu in 2018 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. When the pair met, Galmed was one of the “first players in NASH, alongside New York-based Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lille, France-based Genfit SA,” and was using MRI technology to determine the quantity of liver fat via a chemical signature. However, the aramchol and ASC-41 pair created the “perfect combination tackling the three NASH characteristics of fat in the liver, inflammation, and fibrosis (scarring) all at once,” Baharaff said.

“ASC-41 improves steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis, and Aramchol reduces the glycemic index and fibrosis. Therefore, a combination therapy of the two drug candidates could result in a synergistic effect to treat NASH,” Wu added.

The COVID-19 pandemic had “no impact at all” on the negotiations between the two companies, with all communication conducted virtually,” Baharaff said. He also pointed out that he and Wu had already met face to face in 2018.

An oral thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-beta) agonist, ASC-41 recently received IND approval from NMPA to begin phase I clinical trials for NASH patients in China, with Ascletis execs hoping to release top-line data including safety and preliminary efficacy by the end of the year. Phase III trials for the drug in combination with Resmetirom (MGL-3196), another THR-beta agonist, are currently being conducted.

A conjugate of cholic acid and arachidic acid linked by a stable amide group, Aramchol is a SCD 1 inhibitor that modifies liver fat and cholesterol metabolism by down-regulating stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1 (SCD1), neutralizing the damaging activity of ROS, and maintaining redox homeostasis. Galmed has also overcome roadblocks on the path to developing the drug. The company’s shares (NASDAQ :GLMD) tumbled 45.4% after the results from a midstage, 12-week trial test showed it made no apparent difference in liver fat for people with HIV-associated lipodystrophy and NAFLD.

While currently in phase II clinical trials for the NASH indication, Galmed also is conducting a phase III registrational study for the NASH and fibrosis (ARMOR) indications. The FDA granted fast track designation to the drug for the treatment of NASH in September 2014.

Ascletis (HK:1672) has three marketed products and 11 drug candidates in its pipeline, seven of which were developed in house. Two are therapies for COVID-19, a Ganovo(danoprevir)/Ritonavir combination and ASC0-9F, an ASC-09 and ritonavir fixed-dose combination.

Galmed also is developing a COVID-19 therapy and aims to start clinical trials in both the U.K. and Israel before the end of 2020. The specific, targeted immune-modulator treats chronic inflammatory diseases alongside COVID-19, including Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and psoriasis.

A separate randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled phase Ib/IIa trial with 88 inflammatory bowel disease patients age 18 to 64 over 12 weeks is planned for the second quarter of 2021.