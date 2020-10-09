To read more on these records and others in the pharmaceutical arena, please visit Clarivate Analytics Cortellis, where you may access full pdf documents of the same, along with expert analysis and indexing of their content to accompany detailing of such aspects as expirations, infringements, licensing and exclusivity.

WO2020197995-A1: “Nasal drug delivery system.”

Assignee: Stanford University

Inventors: Gold, Adam; Koss, Shira; Seeheusen, Ashley; Toma, Jonathan

IPC Codes: A61M 25/00; A61M 31/00; A61M 15/08

Publication Date: 01-Oct-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019825668, 28-Mar-2019

Systems and methods for delivering medication to a patient’s nasal cavity. Within the invention’s background it describes how the osteomeatal complex (OMC) is the main gateway to sinus drainage. The OMC is a collection of structures including the middle meatus. Three of the four sinuses drain through the middle meatus, and variations in nasal anatomy can often lead to mechanical obstruction of the middle meatus and OMC leading to chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). The inventors claim to have developed a device and method to easily, effectively, and non-invasively self-administer a local medical therapy to the target spot of the middle meatus and OMC without any need for special head positioning by the patient, and thereby improve the efficacy of CRS therapy.

The inventors Seehusen, Gold, and Koss can be seen to be CEO, CTO and CMO, respectively of Palo Alto, California-based Nasus Medical, a startup born out of Stanford Biodesign and now a Fogarty Institute company, that as per the team’s patenting is developing a solution for improved intra-nasal drug delivery. Their device promises to allow patients to treat themselves at home when the first signs of CRS appear.

WO2020194036-A1: “PPG sensor having a high signal to noise ratio.”

Assignee: Aktiia SA

Inventors: Bertschi, Mattia; Chapuis, Valentin; De Marco, Bastien; Fallet, Sibylle; Grossenbacher, Olivier; Olivero, Elisa; Siutryk, Nadège; Solà I Carós, Josep Maria; Vybornova, Anna

IPC Codes: A61B 5/026; A61B 5/1455; A61B 5/00; A61B 5/024

Publication Date: 01-Oct-2020

Earliest Priority Details: WO2019IB52552, 28-Mar-2019

Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to be worn on a user’s body for determining cardiovascular parameters such as blood pressure. The PPG sensor comprises a sensing portion including an optical emitter and an optical detector, wherein the sensing portion is shielded from the external environment and wherein the PPG sensor can be easily manufactured with good assembly tolerances. Within the application’s disclosure it references a family member of WO2016138965, in which the inventor Josep Sola described a method, apparatus and computer program for determining a blood pressure value using a PPG pulsatility sensor.

The inventors Mattia Bertschi (CEO) and Josep Solà (CTO) co-founded Aktiia in May 2018 to build upon and commercialize the research and development they undertook at the CSEM (Centre Suisse d’Electronique et de Microtechnique) and to whom the aforementioned family of patenting is assigned, that saw them trying to understand the language of our heart signals and decode key markers to gain better insight into blood pressure.

In May 2020, Aktiia, that operates at locations in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, and New York, New York, announced its presentation of results from a trial demonstrating that its wrist-worn optical blood pressure monitoring bracelet could automatically take accurate blood pressure estimates around the clock without its wearer having to adopt a specific body or arm position. Aktiia is currently undertaking a pivotal trial (NCT04027777) across a larger, more diverse subject population as it advances its product towards US FDA clearance and CE mark.

Also see WO2020049333 in which Aktiaa’s co-founders further describe aspects of their wearable blood pressure monitoring device.

WO2020198065-A1: “Personalized digital therapy methods and devices.”

Assignee: Cognoa Inc

Inventors: Abbas, Abdel Halim; Taraman, Sharief Khalil; Vaughan, Brent

IPC Codes: A61B 5/16; A61B 5/00; G09B 19/00; G16H 20/70; G09B 7/06

Publication Date: 01-Oct-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019822186, 22-Mar-2019

Platforms, systems, devices, methods and media for assessing and providing treatment for a behavioral disorder, a developmental delay or neurologic impairment (with autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) being of particular focus), wherein treatment takes the form of a digital therapy that promotes social reciprocity, through eg an augmented reality or virtual reality experience provided by a mobile computing device. Follows the inventor Vaughan’s prior claims for a platform and system for digital personalized medicine in WO2018148365.

Brent Vaughan is co-founder and former CEO of Palo Alto, California-based Cognoa Inc, that is developing an AI-based platform for pediatric behavioral health diagnostics and digital therapeutics. Whilst still serving Cognoa in an advisory capacity, he left his primary role at the company in March to take up a position with the digital health company’s lead investor, healthcare venture-capital firm Morningside.

In September 2020, it was reported how Cognoa had recently completed a clinical trial of 425 children between the ages of 18 to 72 months, comparing the company’s diagnostic program to the clinical standards performed by specialists based on DSM-5 criteria. The goal was to determine how often the device correctly identified a patient with ASD and how often it concluded that a patient did not have the condition. Data from the study was sufficiently strong enough for Cognoa to submit a de novo request for US FDA clearance of its ASD diagnostic.

WO2020196916-A1: “Biological signal processing device and biological signal processing program.”

Assignee: Equos Research Co Ltd; Iwate University

Inventors: Honma, Naoki; Iwai, Morio; Kobayashi, Koichiro; Sato, Atsushi; Sato, Jun

IPC Codes: A61B 5/02; A61B 5/11

Publication Date: 01-Oct-2020 (also published as JP2020157000-A)

Earliest Priority Details: JP201962747, 28-Mar-2019

Biological signal processing device that uses the transmission and reflection of microwaves to measure vital signs such as respiratory rate and heart rate. The measuring device employs multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) transmission, a technique that concurrently sends and receives several different signals using multiple antennas, so as enable the transmission of large amounts of data without increasing the amount of frequency resource used. Within the invention’s disclosure it discusses how such a device and method could be used to measure the vital signs of people in hospitals or nursing homes, or the drivers of vehicles.

Represents the second instance of joint patenting from the team of Japanese academics and Tokyo, Japan-based Equos Research, the first of which (WO2020045400) having been seen to be more heavily focused on such a system’s use for determining the blood pressure of individuals whilst they drive vehicles. Coincidentally, said joint application came one week before the publication of WO2020050357, in which Equos Research’s Sato described a video imaging-based methodology for determining a driver’s blood pressure.

An interest in measuring the blood pressure of drivers comes as no great surprise when it is known that Equos Research is engaged in the research and development of automobiles and related products.

WO2020197801-A1: “System and method for delivering therapeutic agents to the uterine cavity.”

Assignee: Gynion LLC

Inventors: Goldstein, Steven R.; Shikhman, Oleg

IPC Codes: A61M 5/00; A61M 31/00; A61M 25/10; A61B 18/06; A61B 18/04

Publication Date: 01-Oct-2020 (shares priority details with US20200261707-A1, 20-Aug-2020)

Earliest Priority Details: US2016421853, 14-Nov-2016

Apparatus for delivering an agent (such as trichloroacetic acid) to a uterine cavity of a patient for endometrial ablation and the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding. The apparatus comprises a first passage for passage of the agent into the cavity and a second passage for aspirating the agent from the uterine cavity, wherein the agent is injected at an increased pressure and simultaneously with aspiration of the cavity. A cavity integrity check prior to injection of the agent can also be conducted with the apparatus.

This application is related to the system and method the inventors previously described in WO2018144095, that was published in Gynion LLL’s former name of Menorrx LLC.

Shikhman is founder and CEO of New Haven, Connecticut-based Gynion LLC, an early-stage startup developing a line of medical devices for women’s health applications. Its first product, Menorrx, is described as a simple, effective, and economical solution for treating heavy menstrual bleeding. It is said to combine the simplicity, cost-effectiveness and ease-of-use of intrauterine devices (IUDs) with the clinical efficacy of global endometrial ablation (GEA) devices so as to make it well suited for use by obstetrics and gynecology practitioners in an office environment without their having to learn any new skills.

WO2020193661-A1: “Fixed dose injector pens.”

Assignee: Industrial Design Consultancy (IDC) Ltd

Inventors: Knowles, Stephen; Uhman, Michal

IPC Codes: A61M 5/315

Publication Date: 01-Oct-2020 (also published as US20200306451-A1, and GB2582565-A, 30-Sep-2020)

Earliest Priority Details: GB20194051, 25-Mar-2019

Fixed dose injector pen comprises a transmission element for setting and delivering a dose of a drug from a multi-dose cartridge, a circular ratchet, a piston rod driver, an axially moving injector element, a helical coupling, and a last dose lock-out mechanism for controlling the circular ratchet in engagement to prevent a further dose being set.

While this could be seen to be a new patenting interest for the British design firm, it does have history in assisting in the design of injector pen technologies - having been involved in the development of two insulin injection pens for Mumbai, India-headquartered Wockhardt that were launched in 2008. The pens, one reusable (Pen Royale) and one disposable (Dispo Pen), would appear to have been described by the inventor and IDC’s Managing Director, Stephen Knowles, in Wockhardt’s WO2006077466.

Also see Wockhardt’s WO2015145294, in which Knowles described an insulin injection pen incorporating a dose setting mechanism in which when a dose is set or a set dose is changed, it is recognizable by a variation in the degree of sound of the dosing mechanism’s clicking.

WO2020197379-A1: “Modular brachytherapy applicator.”

Assignee: Nucletron BV

Inventors: Arikan, Eylem; Van Erp, Wilko; Van Manen, Jan Willem

IPC Codes: A61N 5/10

Publication Date: 01-Oct-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019824484, 27-Mar-2019

Modular brachytherapy applicators, and particularly gynecological applicators, that by including an interstitial tube with a hollow central conduit and a distal opening, may be able to deliver a conformal dose of radiation not only laterally, via ovoid tubes and/or needles or catheters positioned therethrough or around the applicator, but also in a central region of the subject. This it says may be of particular importance for women who have undergone a hysterectomy and who have tumorous tissue growing around the cervix, or the region where the cervix once was. Traditional applicators may only allow radioactive material to be delivered laterally along the applicators by way of ovoid tubes or peripheral needles, making it impossible to deliver radioactive material to this central, distal region of the applicator. Being limited to only lateral dose delivery may lead to over-treatment and/or under-treatment of healthy and/or cancerous tissue, because tumor tissue in the middle region of the patient anatomy could not be easily accessed for administering radiation. This has led to some clinicians opting to insert needles freehand in order to access the central region of the patient anatomy. As a result, subjects requiring treatment to target areas adjacent this central region have been difficult to treat. By contrast, the incorporation of an interstitial tube with an open distal end may allow a physician to more precisely deliver radioactive material to this central region of the body. As a result, the inventors’ novel applicators may increase source positioning accuracy and dose accuracy.

Components of the modular applicators may comprise one or more MRI markers, CT markers, X-ray markers, or other markers compatible with medical imaging modalities in order to aid their positioning relative to a target treatment site.

Follows WO2016163885 describing brachytherapy applicators containing ultrasound elements that enable image-guided brachytherapy treatment of eg cervical cancer.

In February 2017, Elekta (that completed its acquisition of the Dutch brachytherapy company Nucletron in September 2011) announced that its Venezia™ imaged-guided gynecological brachytherapy applicator had received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for the treatment of advanced-stage cervical cancer. Venezia™, that received CE Mark approval in November 2016, is suited to all imaging modalities including ultrasound, CT, X-ray and MRI.

WO2020198169-A1: “Wireless communication system for wearable medical sensors.”

Assignee: Sibel Inc

Inventors: Chung, Ha Uk; Lee, Jong Yoon; Lee, Joo Hee; Ryu, Dennis; Xu, Shuai

IPC Codes: A61B 5/00

Publication Date: 01-Oct-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019822390, 22-Mar-2019

System comprising a flexible and/or stretchable wearable sensor with a wireless communication unit configured to wirelessly transmit sensed data indicative of vital sign parameters such as heart rate, respiratory rate, SpO 2 or blood pressure over a network.

Represents the first patenting to have emerged in the name of Niles, Illinois-headquartered Sibel Inc, but for a previous cluster of three co-published applications assigned to Evanston, Illinois’ Northwestern University in which the inventor Shuai Xu described similar sensor systems that were more focused on measuring physiological parameters in neonates see WO2020092747, ‘764, and ‘786. The sensor systems described therein were reportedly reliable and safe, fully wireless and compatible with conformal contact with neonatal skin surfaces, and compatible with common procedures in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), including under imaging and/or operating conditions, where more conventional systems would require time and effort with respect to ensuring that their multiple wires and leads were appropriately connected and in patient contact to ensure appropriate monitoring.

The inventor Dr Shuai (Steve) Xu is an Assistant Professor of Dermatology, Biomedical, and Pediatrics (Dermatology) at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, and founder and CEO of Sibel whose small, flexible and light ANNE system of sensors for monitoring vital signs such as heart rate, blood oxygenation and blood pressure, do not require any adhesive tape to stick them to the delicate skin of premature babies. Power can be supplied either by a tiny battery, or wirelessly through an attached antenna. Red light-emitting diodes in one of the sensors are used to measure blood volume and oxygenation. Because the sensors are particularly flexible, a baby’s normal movements do not cause strain between the device and the skin, and there are no wires to pull against. Instead of the adhesive tape that is normally used for ECG leads, a hydrogel, which is mostly water, provides both electrical conductivity and sufficient adhesion to the skin.

US20200306527-A1: “Peripheral nerve electrode for neural recording and stimulation.”

Assignee: Texas A&M University System

Inventors: Cogan, Stuart F.; Ghazavi, Atefeh; Joshi-Imri, Alexandra

IPC Codes: A61N 1/05

Publication Date: 01-Oct-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019825712, 28-Mar-2019

Bioelectric interface for recording and stimulating neural activity in peripheral nerves. The bioelectric interface comprises a case having a channel configured to hold a nerve. An electrode array is slidably coupled to the case, wherein the electrode array comprises a number of electrode shanks. The case restricts movement of the electrode array to one degree of freedom toward or away from the nerve held in the channel for insertion of the electrode shanks into the nerve. It is discussed how bioelectric interfaces allow for stimulation of nerves by electrical devices and can be used to provide treatments for issues such as pain control or assistance with impaired motor control, and treatments for epilepsy, depression, hypertension, and heart failure, among others.

For prior patenting in which one of the team, Cogan, described an implantable wireless microstimulator for peripheral nerves, see US10603502-B2 (issued in March 2020 and part of a larger WO2018067630 family of patenting).

As evidenced from his patenting, Professor Cogan’s research interests focus on materials and devices for stimulation and recording of the nervous system with the goal of the development and characterization of materials and devices that are stable in long-term chronic implants and that safely provide therapeutic levels of stimulation. Prior to joining the faculty at The University of Texas at Dallas in 2014, he worked at EIC Laboratories in Norwood, Massachusetts where he was responsible for developing and managing a research and development program in neural stimulation and recording with support primarily from The National Institutes of Health (NIH; see US8849369-B2, issued September 2014, entitled, “Wireless recording and stimulation of brain activity”).

WO2020197656-A1: “System and method for fabrication of large, porous drug-silk materials using cryogranulation.”

Assignee: Tufts University

Inventors: Kaplan, David, L.; Rodionov, Ilia, A.

IPC Codes: A61L 27/34; A61L 27/28; A61L 27/54

Publication Date: 01-Oct-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019804406, 12-Feb-2019

Method of making large, porous dug-eluting regenerated silk fibroin particles using cryogranulation. The method comprises the step of injecting a mixture of regenerated silk fibroin and at least one medicament into a super-cooled fluid. It is disclosed that the produced particles have many practical uses such as in chromatography column solid supports for separations, in field-responsive rheological fluids, and as injectable drug delivery systems for chemotherapeutic treatment of tumors and bacterial infections. Within the invention’s examples we see the cryoencapsulation of doxorubicin chloride and other antibiotics (gentamicin sulfate, tobramycin sulfate, and kanamycin sulfate) into regenerated silk fibroin-based particles.

For prior patenting in which Kaplan described silk-based ionomeric compositions comprising a colloid of positive and negatively charged silk fibroins in which active agents such as doxorubicin may be embedded, see WO2011109691.

The David Kaplan Lab of Biomaterials Engineering and Regenerative Medicine at Tufts University has extensively studied silk-based biomaterials over the years for their potential use in numerous applications, including drug delivery. One of his ongoing projects, for which he is receiving NIH-funding, is the investigation of silk protein-based biomaterial sponges and films (implantable) or gels (injectable) as new therapeutic strategies for high-risk neuroblastoma patients in which sustained drug release may optimize local tumor treatment while minimizing the impact on healthy tissue. The project’s focus would be on delivering cytotoxic chemotherapeutic agents such as doxorubicin in both single and dual drug-loaded delivery systems using silk biomaterials.