LONDON – Facing down the pandemic, U.K. biopharma had a record summer, raising just over £1 billion (US$1.3 billion) from June to August.

That was up from £585 million in the second quarter of 2020, and brings the amount raised in the first nine months to £1.9 billion, putting 2020 on target to beat the 2018 record, when the annual total was £2.2 billion.

The investment picture is matched by rising share prices, according to the latest analysis by the U.K. Bioindustry Association (BIA). U.K. biotech was outperforming the broader market before COVID-19 hit and since then its relative performance has been stronger still, BIA said.

The analysis finds that many new investors have entered the sector on the London Stock Exchange, and that the 10-year returns on biotech are higher than pharmaceuticals or technology, in both venture capital and the public markets.

It remains the case, however, that the majority of money raised by U.K.-headquartered biotechs on public markets has been on Nasdaq.

In the first IPO of the year by a U.K. company, London-based Freeline Therapeutics plc raised $158.8 million on Nasdaq, while in a combined private placing and a share subscription on Nasdaq and London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), respiratory diseases specialist Verona Pharma plc raised $200 million. Following that, Verona will de-list its shares from AIM at the end of October.

In total, U.K. companies raised £601 million in follow-on offerings, compared to £100 million in the third quarter of 2019. Of the £601 million, £451 million was raised on Nasdaq. (See U.K. biotech fundraising – Q3 2020, below.)

Steve Bates, CEO of the BIA, attributes increased investor interest to the way in which U.K. biotech “has shown its strategic value” during the pandemic, with companies and academic institutes mobilizing at breakneck speed to develop treatments for the infection.

The crushing effect of the pandemic on some sectors has left investors looking for safer harbors, but that does not make biotech, with its high-risk reputation, an automatic draw. The BIA is proactively trying to attract new U.K. investors, last month publishing “Opportunity on your doorstep: A guide to investing in the UK biotech sector.”

“U.K. institutional and private investors cannot continue to miss out on this rich source of value creation,” Bates said. “By building expertise in this sector, a virtuous revolving door can be created where U.K. institutional and retail investors insightfully support growth opportunities over the medium to longer term, see the returns, and keep coming back for more.”

While money raised on public markets was on the up, venture capital funding fell from £348 million in Q2, to £282 million in Q3. However, that was a significant improvement on Q3 2019, when £114 million was raised in venture capital. It also compares favorably to the stuttering start to 2020, with £123 million raised in Q1, down from £182 million in Q1 2019.

Among notable rounds, inflammasome specialist Nodthera Ltd. raised $55 million in a series B round, while F2G Ltd. raised $60.8 million to complete phase III development of olorofim, a treatment for life-threatening fungal infections.

With pandemic controls putting all non-COVID-19 academic research activities on ice, startup formation has been held back, and in Q2 many early stage deals were abandoned or paused as investors waited to gauge the fuller impact of the crisis.

As a result, there was a dramatic fall in seed and series As in Q2, with a miserly £2 million raised in seed funding and £9 million in series A rounds. The third quarter saw a rebound, with seed funding of £14 million and series A rounds rising to £43 million. (See U.K. biotech VC investment by series – Q3 2020, below)

A large proportion of the series A money went to cell therapy company Bit Bio Ltd., which in June raised £32 million to advance development of its technology for precisely reprogramming stem cells to specialized adult cells.

The data on which the BIA analysis is based was compiled by DRG and BioWorld, both part of Clarivate, with some additional data from Pitchbook.

Faced with the double whammy of COVID-19 and the uncertainties swirling around the terms of the U.K.’s final exit from the EU at the end of 2020, U.K. science is continuing to pull its weight in Europe. U.K. companies accounted for more than 25% of the $4.8 billion raised by European biotech companies in Q3.

In the first nine months of 2020, European biotechs raised $9.98 billion, which with three months still to go, already is a new annual record.