The U.S. FDA has several years of experience with computational modeling (CM) for medical device design and testing; however, the movement toward a policy has wanted for a solid body of data on which to base a guidance. The FDA’s Pras Pathmanathan said during a webinar that a new standard for verification and validation for CM emerged in 2018, adding that a draft guidance for the use of that standard should arrive “in the near-ish future.”

The FDA was active in this space as long as seven years ago, when it began a collaboration on the development of a virtual patient, but progress has been halting over the ensuing years. The agency had scheduled a workshop in April that ultimately was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That event has not yet been rescheduled (if the docket is any indication).

Pathmanathan tackled the subject of good simulation practices (GSP) for CM in a webinar hosted by the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC). He ticked off several potential uses of CM, such as to reduce and possibly eliminate bench testing. A virtual device in virtual patients is another scenario that could prove useful for device makers, while a patient model-specific virtual patient is another.

ASME’s V&V 40 a ‘major milestone’

The question is how to determine whether the models can be trusted to yield reliable results. One approach is the American Society of Mechanical Engineers' (ASME) verification and validation (V&V) 40 standard for CM, which was published in 2018. Pathmanathan said the ASME model is the first standard that encompasses the credibility of CM for medical technology across all types of modeling, a feat he said is “a major milestone for the community.”

OSEL also has engaged in the publication of papers for the validation of specific models, as well as for best practices. The effort on regulatory science for CM is now one of 20 regulatory science programs underway at OSEL, a list that includes artificial intelligence, microfluidics and nanotechnology, Pathmanathan stated.

The first step was to identify credibility-related gaps that are slowing the use of CM for premarket applications. These gaps largely have been identified internally at the FDA, and among them are the unknown or low credibility of existing models, a lack of adequate analytical methods and a lack of best practices for CM.

Pathmanathan said there are four high-level program goals for GSPs for CM, including the development of cross-cutting credibility assessment frameworks, standards and guidances. This objective is intended to give the agency the ability to deal with products that straddle more than one modeling discipline and/or clinical specialty. He said the agency is drafting guidance for the use of V&V 40 in premarket filings. Pathmanathan declined to give a specific timeframe for publication of the draft other than to say it will emerge “in the near-ish future.”

The agency will continue to engage in research that is directed toward proposing, demonstrating and evaluating CM assessment frameworks, which will in turn feed three other imperatives. One of these is the development of guidances and standards that will tackle some of the more difficult problems, such as in silico clinical trials, but also may be applied toward a rework of the V&V 40 standard. These research projects also will aid in development of a suite of GSP, something Pathmanathan said “will continue to be worked on over the next five to 10 years.”

Another of these goals is to foster domain-specific research related to the credibility of computational models, which will be much narrower in scope than the first objective. The ambition here is to devise methods for assessing the credibility of CMs that are specific to domains and clinical areas. Pathmanathan said one example is a model that offers a closer look at the risk of fracture in connection with an implanted orthopedic medical device. Another point of interest in this area is a method for evaluating CMs that characterize blood flow and shear stresses on the affected vessels, an important consideration for coronary artery stent-related thrombosis and stenosis.

The two remaining high-level goals are to track how CM is used in multiple regulatory submissions across the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), an objective that may aid with cross-agency education and more consistency in how such data sources are handled. CDRH also will engage in staff training and develop a formalized framework for interacting with other regulatory offices on CM.

One ongoing project is a mock submission project that the FDA, MDIC and several device makers are supporting. Pathmanathan said the device type for this project is an inferior vena cava (IVC) filter, and the objective is to establish whether in silico modeling can replace bench testing completely. The participants have set up both sponsor and review teams; the objectives of the sponsor team is to first generate high-quality evidence about modeling the risk of device fracture for a generic IVC filter, along with data characterizing efficacy provided by a CM that models fluid dynamics. It is hoped that this effort will turn out a body of experimental data that is of sufficient quantity and quality to evaluate via the V&V 40 framework.

The review team will receive the mock application for an investigational device exemption (IDE) for the IVC filter, although the review team will be blinded to the source of the data in the IDE filing. The FDA will publish all the data and outcomes to stakeholders once the review team has wrapped up its end of the project, Pathmanathan said.