Opthea Ltd., of South Yarra, Australia, set terms for its proposed U.S. IPO, aiming to offer 9.3 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $17.26 per ADS, which would raise about $161 million in gross proceeds. The company, which is in phase III development with VEGF inhibitor OPT-302 for wet age-related macular degeneration, seeks to list on Nasdaq under the ticker OPT. Citi and SVB Leerink are acting as joint bookrunners.