BEIJING – Biologics developer Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd. raised HK$2.69 billion (US$347 million) via a pre-revenue IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Oct. 7, with shares (HKEX:6998) trading 16.25% higher to close at HK$27.95. Backed by Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Jefferies, the Shanghai-based biopharma issued nearly 119.9 million shares at HK$24 apiece, the top end of its proposed price range. It is the latest pre-revenue biotech IPO to be highly sought after by retail investors in Hong Kong, after Ocumension Therapeutics Ltd.’s $190 million IPO, which was oversubscribed by nearly 1,900 times in July.

“We had 1,247 times and 33 times oversubscription for public and institutional investors. The amount of capital from public subscription reached HK$360 billion, a record among the pre-revenue biotech listings in Hong Kong,” Genor’s CFO Jack Hu told BioWorld.

Prior to the IPO, Genor raised $420 million from two financing rounds. Founded in 2007, the company focuses on oncology and autoimmune diseases and currently has 15 targeted drug candidates in its pipeline. Previously, it was best known for developing biosimilars.

In an exclusive interview with BioWorld, Hu explained the future plans of the biologics maker. Genor aims to transform its pipeline as its near-term priority, and will look out for first-in-class assets and strengthen its breast cancer franchise through in-house discovery and licensing.

But first the company will seek to turn a profit. Genor recorded net liabilities of ¥93.4 million (US$13.75 million) as of March. The company plans to rapidly advance its late-stage assets toward commercialization using almost half of the IPO proceeds.

The most advanced drug candidate is GB-226 (geptanolimab), potentially the first PD-1 drug approved for peripheral T-cell lymphoma in China. It is currently under NDA review, and Genor plans to launch it by the second half of 2021.

Two more drug candidates are expected to be under NDA review later this year. GB-242 is a biosimilar for infliximab (Remicade, Johnson & Johnson) to treat rheumatoid arthritis, while GB-221 (coprelotamab) is a biosimilar of trastuzumab (Herceptin, Roche Holding AG) targeting HER2-positive breast cancer.

Genor plans to use 42% of its proceeds to push these three assets to market, according to its prospectus. Hu said the company expects GB-242 and GB-221 to be approved within 12 to 15 months.

Pipeline transformation

Looking ahead, Genor intends to make a global impact through its innovative pipeline. Apart from three biosimilars, the company has 12 novel candidates that target CDK4/6, HER2, PD-1, STING, RANKL, IL-6, TNF-alpha, CD3×CD20, PD-L1×CD55 and EGFR×c-Met, gained through either licensing or in-house R&D.

Hu explained that Genor is going after new targets and has identified breast cancer as its niche.

“We have a very large presence in breast cancer, so we’re interested in every single target within breast cancer,” he said. “That said, we focus on larger market segments such as HR-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer.”

With this in mind, Genor in-licensed GB-491 (lerociclib) for treating HR-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer from U.S. firm G1 Therapeutics Inc. in June for rights in the Asia and Pacific region, excluding Japan. Around 15% of the IPO proceeds will be used to support the development of GB-491.

Still in IND stage in China, GB-491 is a potentially best-in-class oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, and preliminary clinical results indicate that it allows for continuous dosing with fewer dose-limiting toxicities such as neutropenia and potentially less patient monitoring compared to the marketed CDK4/6 inhibitors. Hu said that Genor aims to advance it to phase III next year.

Besides GB-491, Genor also in-licensed a STING agonist, GB-492, from U.S. firm Immunesensor Therapeutics Inc. GB-492 is expected to create synergistic effects in combination with Genor’s PD-1 candidate for solid tumors.

“We are actively looking for in-licensing opportunities from the U.S. and Europe into China,” Hu said, adding that Genor looks for assets with novel pathways and mechanisms of action.

Besides in-licensing promising candidates, Genor is also strengthening its in-house R&D capabilities, with a focus on bispecific antibodies. It established a bispecific antibody platform in San Francisco to seek first-in-class and best-in-class candidates. The company aims to develop its CD3×CD20 bispecific compound as a best-in-class asset, and a PD-L1xCD55 bispecific antibody as a first-in-class treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Among the three bispecific candidates, the CD3×CD20 bispecific compound is the most advanced. Genor will file an IND soon and initiate a global study in the first half of next year.

The operations in San Francisco mark Genor’s first step into globalization, Hu said. The current rocky China-U.S. relationship and tech sector war will not affect Genor’s ambitions to expand beyond China or its plan to bring in innovation from the U.S., the executive said. He called the recent events “a temporary hiccup.”

“Conquering disease is the objective of all scientists worldwide. Fundamentally, what we do is to achieve better clinical outcomes,” Hu said. “We are optimistic on the collective wisdom of the global drug development professionals.”