Voicing the frustrations of an industry alternately battered and lauded amid a politicized pandemic, leaders of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) on Tuesday called for substantive changes they said are necessary to maintaining America's biomedical leadership. During the opening session of the BIO Investor Forum Digital, they said renewed respect for science, investment in STEM education and an ongoing commitment to pandemic preparedness are all needed now.

Michelle McMurry-Heath, president and CEO, BIO

"To have nine of the 180 COVID vaccine candidates in very late-stage clinical trials – this is month 10 of the pandemic – is just unbelievably fantastic," said BIO President and CEO Michelle McMurry-Heath. However "the jury is still out on whether or not our regulatory partners will be able to let the science stand on its own and imbue what comes out of the other end with both public confidence and the speed needed to help people who are waiting for a solution," she said.

"Let's face it: Denial is a river in Egypt," the BIO chief said. "It is not a plan for a pandemic. That is exactly what we've seen in this case and it has almost humbled and hampered the science," she said.

Fast response and singular focus are required, McMurry-Health and BIO’s board chair, Jeremy Levin, said. Both leaders argued for not just a greater respect for science in the current moment, but also a reinvestment in science education and science-focused public infrastructure.

Jeremy Levin, chairman, BIO

Citing the case of Israel as exemplar for what "an infusion of science" can accomplish, Levin said an influx of highly educated Russians came in and "built the startup nation." In the U.S., by contrast, "we have taken for granted the incredible investment made in 1947 in building the National Institutes of Health," he said, creating "an infrastructure for sciences" here "unparalleled in the history of mankind."

At the same time, he said, citing a critique he has raised across multiple venues in recent years, no allowance was made for scientific curiosity and the exploration of big scientific questions. "Consequent of that, you see now that a goodly proportion of this nation has nearly zero trust in the concept of a scientific principle," he said. Rebuilding that will require a national re-statement to the principles that lead to the establishment of the NIH, he argued, one that will help buoy Americans in the global innovation race.

Whether people can ultimately access and afford the benefits that science delivers is really a matter of political will, McMurry-Health said. The pandemic has highlighted how we're all interdependent, she said: "We'll either surmount this together or all go down together. There's no two ways about it."