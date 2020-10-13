Mountain View, Calif.-based Advanced Nanotherapies Inc., which is exploring nanotechnology for enhanced drug uptake and sustained retention, closed on the final tranche of its seed-round financing for a total of $5.3 million as a result of achieving a successful preclinical milestone. Funding came from a variety of angel investment sources in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including venture funding from the Cleveland Clinic and Formed Ventures of Taiwan.

Navina Technologies Ltd., the Tel Aviv, Israel-based developer of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform for primary care, reported the completion of a $7 million seed funding round led by Grove Ventures. The funds will be used to advance R&D of the company's proprietary AI and machine learning platform, as well as drive business development initiatives to expand utilization.

Waveclear Inc., of Erie, Pa., closed a $1,125,000 series A round of investment led by Palo Alto, Calif.-based medical device venture capital firm, Hunniwell Lake Ventures. Ben Franklin Technology Partners also participated in the round. The funding will be used to further develop the Caviclear system, a minimally invasive ultrasound-generated cavitation device for a range of endovascular applications.