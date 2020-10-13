Pixcell Medical Technologies Ltd., of Yokneam Illit, Israel

Hemoscreen

Hematology analyzer that offers a 5-part differential complete blood count intended for point-of-care use

Provides accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, as well as comprehensive abnormal cell flagging, which can assist in the early detection of disease

New study published in the International Journal of Laboratory Hematology demonstrates that Hemoscreen is suitable for the evaluation and management of patients receiving chemotherapy treatment for hematological cancers; researchers compared Hemoscreen with the Sysmex XN-9000 in 206 routine venous samples and 79 capillary bedside samples focusing on white blood cells (WBC), absolute neutrophil count (ANC), red blood cells (RBC), platelet count (PLT) and hemoglobin (HGB); data showed that the Hemoscreen provides rapid and clinically reliable test results for WBC, ANC, RBC, PLT and HGB using 40 μl venous or capillary blood, as well as at low concentrations for guiding transfusions and post-chemotherapy treatment; found that the Hemoscreen was sufficiently sensitive to flag pathological samples and abnormal cells, including nucleated RBCs, immature granulocytes and blast cells, and greatly reduced turnaround time of test results