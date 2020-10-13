Over the last seven months, the pandemic starkly illuminated both the tremendous potential and the significant limitations of telehealth today. Tyto Care Ltd. benefited tremendously from the increase in physician visits using its proprietary all-in-one modular device and examination platform as patients tried to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus. It also recognized the huge opportunity to improve the quality of remote interactions by bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to bear.

“We have witnessed skyrocketing demand for Tyto Care,” Dedi Gilad, Tyto Care’s CEO and co-founder, told BioWorld. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have had to expedite production to fulfill three times more devices than originally forecasted for the coming quarters in order to meet the demand.”

The New York-based company introduced its AI-powered diagnostic support solution at the HLTH VRTL 2020 event Oct. 13, making it the first major telehealth company to augment virtual exams with clinical decision support.

“We are excited to be pushing forward the evolution from telehealth to telediagnosis,” said Gilad. “The pandemic has accelerated the need for remote care, and we have seen firsthand the global surge in demand from health organizations, hospitals and consumers for high-quality telehealth solutions. With Tyto’s diagnosis support solution, we will be equipping clinicians to make better-informed decisions from afar. We look forward to propelling telehealth and tele-diagnosis even further with other at-home diagnosis solutions to come.”

This year already has transformed the telehealth industry. Since January, the percentage of physicians offering telehealth services rose from 20% to 95%, and payers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to local insurers changed their reimbursement policies to provide more equitable coverage.

One big health system reported at 3000-fold increase in telemedicine visits, Mario Schlosser, CEO of Oscar Insurance, told the HLTH VRTL audience, noting that even with an 85% drop in remote visits this fall, the system still has far greater demand for remote care delivery than it did 10 months ago.

Bringing AI to the kitchen table

Tyto Care designed the diagnostic support solution, which has been submitted to the U.S. FDA for clearance, to improve the quality of remote triage for common issues in primary care and chronic condition management by providing clinicians with greater insights from the information relayed by patients. The company intends to pilot the decision support tools with a customer by the end of the year, Gilad said.

Tyto Care’s integrated device includes a telehealth app, camera, thermometer, stethoscope, otoscope and tongue depressor, allowing patients to provide video documenting health concerns to telemedicine providers on either an asynchronous store and forward basis or in real-time. The hand-held tool enables examination of the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen. An AI built into the app already guides patients to properly position the tools and apply the right amount of pressure for a good recording or transmission of data.

Clinicians receive the data through a platform that includes a data repository with analytics. That base will be enhanced with machine learning algorithms that will detect abnormalities and provide insights to improve diagnosis. The first application of the decision support tool is for lung abnormalities, such as wheezing, stridor and crackles, followed by throat conditions such as exudates, throat redness and swollen tonsils.

The goal is to raise the quality of diagnosis across the board. “Depending on provider specialty, there is a discrepancy between capabilities to detect and diagnose different stethoscope sounds, for instance. The algorithm reduces these discrepancies, allowing general practitioners to diagnose at the same level as more specialized providers,” Gilad explained. “Additionally, as more data is collected, it improves the more specialized providers’ detection capabilities.”

The algorithms are being developed in consultation with pulmonologists and general practitioners in combination with data from 450,000 exams performed over the last 12 months. Because the AI was trained on Tyto Care’s data, it is uniquely equipped to handle the lower quality data collected during user intake exams and to weed out extraneous sounds.

“This is a complex algorithm, and there is nothing like it in the industry,” Gilad said. “We are looking at the second quarter of 2021 to support this capability.”

The expanded capabilities should make Tyto Care an even more attractive partner for health plans and provider groups. The company has 130 partnerships so far, with notable U.S. collaborations with Amwell, the Cleveland Clinic, Dallas Children’s Hospital, Avera, Ochsner Health, Novant Health, Sanford Health, the University of Miami and Spectrum.