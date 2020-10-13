St. Louis-based Advanced ICU Care, a provider of telemedicine services, reported a strategic partnership with UAB Medicine. The technology, operations and care partnership encompasses the entire UAB Health System, including the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital. The relationship initiates with the development of a new tele-ICU operations center in Birmingham and envisions serving up to 750 ICU beds in Alabama and surrounding states.

Biogx, of Birmingham, Ala., reported the U.S. FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) submission of an extraction-free, direct sample addition RT-PCR test for detection of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in patients suspected of COVID-19. The Xfree COVID-19 Direct RT-PCR test is a complete test in a single vial, lyophilized in the trusted Biogx Sample-Ready format.

New York-based Brain Scientific Inc. has submitted a premarket 510(k) application to the U.S. FDA for its next-generation Neurocap device. Neurocap is an advanced electroencephalogram (EEG) electrode array used to obtain rapid EEGs in hospitals, clinics and rural areas where medical resources may be limited.

Eos Imaging, of Paris, reported the first Eosedge system installation in Australia at Macquarie University Hospital.

Vista, Calif.-based Exagen Inc. reported the publication of a study evaluating the economic benefits of Avise Lupus testing, titled “Evaluation of the Economic Benefit of Earlier Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Diagnosis using a Multivariate Assay Panel (MAP)” in ACR Open Rheumatology. Findings included the following: over the four-year time horizon AVISE Lupus demonstrated an estimated total direct cost savings of $1,991,152, or $1,991 per patient, and year one savings of $655,403, or $655 per eligible patient, with the use of Avise Lupus, which aligns with early benefit to health plans looking for savings in the first year.

Facedrive Inc., of Richmond Hill, Ontario, reported that its health services division, Facedrive Health, has successfully implemented Tracescan, its novel industry-specific contact tracing technology, with several Canadian and global industry leaders.

Genomic Vision, a Paris-based biotechnology company that develops diagnostic tools and services daedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, inked an agreement with Strasbourg, France-based Toda Pharma for the distribution of two COVID-19 rapid diagnostic orientation tests: Toda Coronadiag+ and Coronadiag AG.

Seattle-based Kitotech Medical Inc. and Mymedic, of Salt Lake City, have teamed up to sell Kitotech’s Micromend consumer products for use in first aid and other emergency settings. Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to make and assemble the products. Mymedic will sell the products as part of its first aid kits, Medpacks, and other supplies as well as standalone products. The first Micromend products under the partnership are expected to launch in November.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp), of Burlington, N.C., and The Commons Project, a Swiss nonprofit public trust dedicated to building global digital services and platforms for the common good, have forged a strategic partnership to allow people to securely access their Labcorp test results via Commonhealth, an Android app that allows users to securely collect, store and use their personal health information.

London-based Livanova plc confirmed receipt of letter from Primestone Capital LLP to its board recommending strategic business steps, including the divestiture of its cardiopulmonary business, appointing a new chairman and hiring a new CFO. In a statement, Livanova said it welcomed the input and will provide an update on the company’s performance during its third-quarter earnings call Oct. 29.

Nanthealth Inc., of El Segundo, Calif., presented virtually with Nantomics, of Culver City, Calif., and Immunitybio, of El Segundo, Calif., at the American Association for Cancer Research virtual special conference on pancreatic cancer. The presentation examined differential survival in pancreatic cancer patients via stromal and lymphocyte density. In this study, the contributing researchers developed an automated deep-learning system to provide risk assessment upon spatial relationships between tumor, stroma and lymphocyte regions in pancreatic pathology images from 82 pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients who underwent chemotherapy. Researchers identified optimal thresholds in the image-based features and organized patients into unsupervised clusters, then linked those to differences in survival. Risk models were generated on standard clinicopathological features and used to compare against the proposed image-based risk models. Based on their findings, the researchers concluded that even with a limited sample-size, the results showed significance to warrant a larger study.

Nottingham, U.K.-based Oncimmune Holdings plc has signed an agreement with Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to provide antibody profiling in COVID-19 samples as biomarkers for the disease. Oncimmune is being funded by the U.K. government to develop a COVID-19 biomarker panel. Under the agreement, Cedars-Sinai will provide Oncimmune with serum samples from staff exposed to or infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The project will identify biomarkers of COVID-19 and compare them to a control set of health patient samples provided by Oncimmune.

Ppd Inc., a global contract research organization headquartered in Wilmington, N.C., is opening a new multipurpose clinical research laboratory in Suzhou, China, to support China-based biotech companies and Western pharmaceutical companies managing research studies in China.

Paris-based Qynapse SAS has acquired True Positive Medical Devices Inc. (TPMD), of Montreal and Quebec City, a spinoff from the universities of McGill and Laval. The aim of this strategic collaboration is to combine TPMD’s technologies, patents and expertise with Qynapse’s know-how and product line to provide an advance artificial intelligence platform for imaging brain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis.

Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG said it plans to launch a high-volume SARS-CoV-2 antigen test as an aid in diagnosing people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. The test will be available at the end of the year for marketing accepting the CE mark. Roche also intends to file for emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA.

Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich., has extended the offering period of its previously announced cash tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Amsterdam-based Wright Medical Group NV to 5 p.m. ET Oct. 28.

Transenterix Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., reported the first pediatric cases with its Senhance surgical system at Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

San Francisco-based Twist Bioscience Corp. and Neogene Therapeutics BV, of Amsterdam, reported a strategic partnership to leverage Twists’ expertise in DNA synthesis and synthetic biology with Neogene’s expertise in personalized, engineered T cell therapies. The goal is to develop personalized chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies and T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients with cancer.

San Jose, Calif.-based Visby Medical Inc. has received phase 2 funding from the NIH as part of its Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative. The money will help Visby scale production of its single-use, palm-sized Personal PCR platform, which is expected to provide SARS-CoV-2 infection results in less than 30 minutes. The U.S. FDA granted an emergency use authorization for the Personal PCR in September.

Voycare Inc., a Covina, Calif.-based telemedicine service provider and global Chinese language digital health platform devoted to women’s health, has launched its client portal after completing beta testing last month. In phase 1, the company will work in a limited number of countries, including China, Ukraine, South Korea and the U.S. More international markets will be announced in later phases.

San Jose, Calif.-based Xilinx Inc. and Spline.AI, of Bangalore, India, have developed and introduced a fully functional medical X-ray classification deep-learning model and a reference design kit on Amazon Web Services.