Rayzebio Inc. raised $45 million in a series A round to build a platform company focused on developing targeted radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumor indications.

The San Diego-based firm has assembled a set of partnerships that will enable it to knit together the different pieces required to arm tumor-targeted molecules with potent alpha-emitting radioisotopes. It is already building an extensive early stage pipeline. “We currently have seven ongoing programs that are in preclinical development,” CEO and President Ken Song told BioWorld. “Our goal would be to have at least one development candidate declared next year.” A first clinical trial could follow in 2022.

Ken Song, CEO and president, Rayzebio

The company’s founders include: Deborah Charych as chief technology officer; Aaron Kantoff, who is now a venture partner at Medicxi; and Aron Knickerbocker, former CEO at South San Francisco-based Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The present injection of capital will enable the company to build out its team and to move its pipeline close to the clinic. The series A syndicate includes co-leads Venbio Partners and Versant Ventures, while Samsara Biocapital also participated.

Versant had itself been looking to enter the area for several years, managing director Jerel Davis told BioWorld. “The thesis is very simple,” he said. Recently approved radiopharmaceuticals, including Xofigo (radium Ra 223 dichloride) in advanced prostate cancer with bone metastases, 177Lu-PSMA-617, also for metastatic prostate cancer, and Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) for neuroendocrine tumors, have all demonstrated “profound efficacy,” he said.

Jerel Davis, managing director, Versant Ventures

They have also generated multibillion-dollar exits for their developers. Xofigo’s developer, Algeta ASA, of Oslo, Norway, was acquired by Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer AG for $2.9 billion. Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG has completed two acquisitions in the space, paying $3.9 billion for Lutathera developer Advanced Accelerator Applications SA, of Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France, and another $2.1 billion for 177Lu-PSMA-617 developer Endocyte Inc., of West Lafayette, Ind. The field offers a wide open opportunity to target validated tumor-specific antigens with novel approaches. And there is “very limited competition,” Davis said. “I don’t know another area I could point to where all this is true.”

There is some competition, of course. Part of the Algeta team has regrouped in Nordic Nanovector ASA, which is developing Betalutin (lutetium (177Lu) liltomab satetraxetan), a CD37-targeted radioimmunoconjugate, for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. A pivotal phase IIb trial in third-line follicular lymphoma is ongoing. Brussels-based Precirix NV (formerly Camel-IDS NV) is developing radiolabeled single-domain camelid antibodies – or nanobodies – and recently received approval to move its lead molecule, CAM-H2, into a phase I/II trial in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast, gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancers. Hamilton, Ontario-based Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently grossed $212.5 million in an IPO to fund its portfolio of in-licensed antibodies to which it has attached actinium-225 (255Ac). Its lead drug candidate, FPI-1434, targets insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor and is in phase I in solid tumor indications.

Rayzebio’s platform is based on technologies sourced from external parties. It has entered an alliance with Peptidream Inc., of Kawasaki, Japan, to gain access to its macrocyclic peptide mimetic platform. It has forged relationships with several suppliers of 255Ac, an alpha emitter which will comprise the cytotoxic payload of the novel, rationally designed tumor antigen binders it will deploy. The isotope has a half-life of 10 days, an important consideration from a supply chain management perspective. “That’s a huge advantage because you can think about centralized manufacturing and distribution,” Song said. Combining 255Ac with a peptide mimetic is not overly complicated. “The linker aspect is much more straightforward than it is for antibody-drug conjugates,” Song said. “You just need to get it to the tumor.” ADCs, in contrast, need to undergo internalization and they require cleavable linkers, in order to release their cytotoxic payloads.

The availability of a secure and accessible supply of radioisotopes had been a constraint on the development of the field, but that has been ironed out in recent years as multiple producers have entered the market. “That has really opened up and enabled a VC-backed biotech such as ourselves to have the confidence to trudge down this path,” Song said. Radiation has, of course, a clinical history of more than a century – and about half of all cancer patients still receive radiotherapy during their treatment. “The vast majority of the time, it’s an external beam of radiation, which works when you can see the tumor,” said Song. “The level of clinical and technical validation is already unlike any other modality or field of medicine.”

The history of modern radiopharmaceuticals extends further back than Xofigo and Lutathera. An earlier generation included the radiolabeled CD20-directed antibodies Zevalin (90Y-ibritumomab tiuxetan) and Bexxar (131I-tositumomab), which showed promise, but logistical and supply problems as well as the burgeoning success of the conventional CD20-directed antibody Rituxan (rituximab) were their undoing. The stage is now set for their latter-day successors.

Rayzebio plans to scale rapidly, Davis said, so it will be back in the market seeking more cash in the not too distant future. Its board includes Song and Davis, as well as Aaron Kantoff and Venbio’s Aron Royston. Mike Dybbs, of Samsara Biocapital, is a board observer. Its clinical and scientific advisers include: Carolyn Bertozzi, of Stanford University; Thomas Hope, of the University of California, San Francisco; George Sgouros, of Johns Hopkins University; and Wolfgang Weber, of the Technical University of Munich, Germany.