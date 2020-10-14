Light stimulation makes bones heavier

Osteoporosis is a disease in which bone loses mass as a result of age or other influences. This weakening is the leading cause of fractures in the elderly, often after trivial injuries, and makes treating these "pathological fractures" a challenge. Bone health is a dynamic process of continual remodeling controlled by multiple factors. Sclerostin, a glycoprotein coded by the gene SOST, is produced by bone cells and suppresses bone formation. Now, researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have shown that laser irradiation, by inhibiting sclerostin expression without inducing inflammation, holds promise as a new treatment modality for osteoporosis. Lasers have been used in medical and dental practice for their beneficial photo-biomodulation effects on tissue healing. The benefits of low-level laser therapy are gaining increased attention in spheres of medicine and dentistry that require enhanced bone regeneration. The team knew that in periodontal surgery, bone that underwent controlled destruction using a specific type of laser known as an Er:YAG laser healed faster than bone subjected to conventional bur drilling. Thus, they wondered whether Er:YAG laser irradiation modified SOST expression in bone. "We set out to compare comprehensive and sequential gene expression and biological healing responses in laser-ablated, bur-drilled, and untreated bone, as well as investigating the bio-stimulation effect of an Er:YAG laser on osteogenic cells," explained Yujin Ohsugi, lead author. Using microarray analysis, the researchers first studied gene expression patterns in rat skull bones during healing at six, 24 and 72 hours after drilling or laser treatment. Immunohistochemical analysis at one day was performed to detect sclerostin expression. Additionally, oseteogenic cell cultures were irradiated in vitro and assessed for cell death and sclerostin concentration. The finding that mechanical stimulation of laser irradiation inhibits the pathways that suppress bone regeneration without provoking inflammation may aid development of laser-based therapeutic methods. Such methods might be used in treatments for osteoporosis and to induce or promote bone regeneration in medical and dental procedures. Their findings appeared Aug. 5, 2020, in the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology journal.

NCCN: New research finds low bone health testing rates after prostate cancer treatment

New research in the October 2020 issue of JNCCN – Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds the rate of bone mineral density (BMD) testing in people with prostate cancer undergoing androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) has improved in recent years, but remains low. ADT is considered a cornerstone of treatment for high-risk or advanced prostate cancer and is used in nearly half of all prostate cancer patients. However, it can result in preventable side effects like osteoporosis and bone fractures. Despite clinical recommendations that call for BMD testing in ADT recipients, only 23.4% of the patients studied received testing in 2015. That is up from just 4.1% in 2000. The researchers used the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) – a Canadian public health care administrative database – to review patient demographic and billing information for 22,033 people with prostate cancer who began receiving ADT between January 2000 and December 2015. Of those, 3,910 (17.8%) received a BMD test at any point during the study period. The largest increase in testing rates occurred around 2003 and 2004, coinciding with the publication of several articles and guidelines recommending BMD screening in this set of patients. People age 80 and older, with metastatic disease, or living in rural areas were less likely to be screened. "While we have known for many years that the androgen deprivation therapies used to treat prostate cancer carry an increased risk of osteoporosis, this study identifies specific populations that might not undergo recommended screening prior to hormone-based therapies," the researchers said. "These populations are especially vulnerable, including our older patients located in rural areas of the country."

A diet high in prunes prevents bone loss associated with spinal cord injuries

Findings from a study that appeared July 15, 2020, in the Journal of the Orthopaedic Research Society - Spine showed that in mice, a diet high in dried plums (prunes) completely prevents bone loss associated with spinal cord injury (SCI), while also restoring some of the bone lost following SCI. These findings add to a decades-long, growing body of evidence that indicates a positive connection between dried plums and bone health. In addition to the new SCI study, previous clinical research demonstrated a favorable bone response to prunes among postmenopausal women, along with animal-based research that shows a similar positive response among those exposed to radiation, such as astronauts in space. "We are seeing an exciting 'dried plum effect' on bones," said Bernard Halloran, University of California - San Francisco (UCSF). "In a variety of unique research scenarios, dried plum is consistently associated with a favorable bone response. No other compound appears to have the same degree of positive impact." The research was led by Halloran and Xuhui Liu, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, UCSF. The researchers conducted two separate experiments. In a prevention experiment, they looked at dietary supplementation with dried plum for mitigating the loss of bone induced by SCI. Then, in a recovery experiment, they examined if a dried plum diet could restore bone lost after SCI. According to Halloran and Liu, it remains unclear what bioactive compounds in dried plum are responsible for the beneficial effects on bone. However, the researchers suggest that the polyphenol content in dried plums may play a role. Non-polyphenolic compounds in dried plum also may be involved, such as vitamin K and manganese. Both nutrients are recognized as contributing to the maintenance of normal bone. Future work will focus on identifying and isolating the bioactive factors in dried plums.