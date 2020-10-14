Bothell, Wash.-based Biolife Solutions Inc. said its recently acquired Scisafe division has been awarded a two-year contract from a large pharmaceutical company for cold chain management and storage of COVID-19 vaccines. The contract value is about $2.7 million.

Rostock, Germany-based Centogene NV and U-Diagnostics BV, a Dutch medical laboratory, have teamed up to provide increased COVID-19 testing to communities throughout the Netherlands. Centogene will assist in providing Centoswab, its CE-marked, two-component dry plastic swab for oropharyngeal swabbing, followed by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction analyses of the samples in any of its laboratories.

Dublin-based Ers Genomics Ltd. has signed an agreement with Fasmac Co. Ltd., of Japan. Under the terms of the nonexclusive agreement, Fasmac acquires the right to use CRISPR/Cas9 technology and commercialize tools and reagents associated with it.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based HP Inc. officially launched new print solutions for the health care industry. The solutions aim to address significant issues, including new sanitation/sterilization features to protect against the spread of COVID-19, patient safety, care coordination, clinical efficiency and security.

Exact Sciences Corp., of Madison, Wis., has selected the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite by Veeva Systems Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif., to design and run its clinical studies.

Glyconics Ltd., of Norwich, U.K., has won a £85,000 (US$110,753) phase 1 grant from the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) to explore the feasibility of implementing a novel low-cost, point-of-care diagnostic platform for diabetic screening in developing countries. Working in conjunction with Diabetes Africa and Université Catholique de Bukavu, the six-month project is being funded by U.K. Research and Innovation through the U.K. government’s GCRF. The project initially will focus on the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., of Irvine, Calif., said the first two surgeries for its Coreograft first-in-human study are scheduled to occur by the end of this month. The study, which will take place at Italian Hospital Asuncion in Paraguay, will include up to five patients requiring coronary artery bypass grafting for severe coronary artery disease.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc., of Newtown, Pa., is partnering with Berlin-based Breakthrough Heart on a research project to better understand how people living with multiple sclerosis in the U.S. assess their therapy options as it relates to treatment of gait deficiency due to MS. The research will be conducted via Breakthrough’s MS companion app called Emilyn.

South Jordan, Utah-based Merit Medical Systems Inc. said it has finalized its settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and HHS. In July, the company agreed to pay $18 million to the federal government and several states to settle a physician kickbacks lawsuit. Merit has denied the allegations.

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Opgen Inc. said it has submitted a formal response to the second of the U.S. FDA’s requests for additional information on its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel premarket submission and expects a 510(k)-clearance decision soon.

Opsens Inc., a Quebec City-based company cardiology-focused company commercializing a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire to diagnose and treat coronary disease, said it has been awarded a three-year contract by a major U.S. group purchasing organization.

Paragon Genomics Inc., of Hayward, Calif., has released three new coronavirus-related Cleanplex next-generation sequencing tests: the Cleanplex ACE2 & TMPRSS2 Panel, Cleanplex SARS-CoV-2 Flex Research Panel and Cleanplex SARS-CoV-2 Research and Surveillance Panel.

St. Louis-based Periandx Inc. and Pillar Biosciences Inc., of Natick, Mass., have partnered to allow Pillar to sell the Periandx clinical genomic report directly in combination with its cancer profiling assays. Under the agreement, Periandx will integrate the Pillar Biosciences Pivat bioinformatics pipeline in the Periandx environment to provide users with faster implementation, including assay-specific variant filters, with the goal of producing best-in-class clinical genomic reports.

Stockholm-based Summa Equity has acquired a majority stake in Sengenics Corp. Pte Ltd., a functional proteomics company headquartered in Singapore. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

San Diego-based Surlogs Inc., a company offering a full suite of automated regulatory compliance solutions for health care facilities, reported a strategic partnership with UCHealth, a Colorado nonprofit health system.

Veo Diagnostics, of Loveland, Ohio, reported the launch and sole distribution rights in the U.S. to the Accel ELISA COVID-19 kit. The patented serology test was developed and manufactured by Plexense Inc., of Soongnam-si, South Korea.

Vivalnk, a provider of connected health care solutions based in Campbell, Calif., and New York-based AMPS LLC (Analyzing Medical Parameters for Solutions), a producer of software tools for electrocardiogram (ECG), have teamed up to advance remote patient monitoring for clinical trials. The collaboration will combine AMPS’ continuous ECG recording suite with Vivalnk’s medical wearable sensors to provide real-time and retrospective analysis for continuous ECG datasets in remote environments.

Wheeler Labs, an Oklahoma City-based company founded by veteran biotech CEO Jesse McCool, reported its official launch. The startup clinical laboratory plans to bring to market a noninvasive, direct-to-patient, at-home COVID-19 test.