Galway, Ireland-based Aerogen Ltd., which focuses on aerosol drug delivery, reported a collaborative effort to support pharmaceutical companies from around the world as they work to develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. To date, more than 10 million patients globally have been treated safely and effectively with Aerogen’s drug delivery technology.

CSA Medical Inc., a Lexington, Mass.-based developer of medical devices for liquid nitrogen spray cryotherapy, reported the first patient treated in its SPRAY-CB U.S. pivotal trial utilizing the Rejuvenair System for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with chronic bronchitis at Temple University. The Rejuvenair System, which received a breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA, ablates cells damaged by chronic bronchitis, enabling a rejuvenative healing response.

Oakland, Calif.-based Fabric Genomics Inc. has launched its Fabric Gem algorithm to accelerate genetic disease diagnosis and provide clinical decisionmaking support. Gem analyzes sequencing data including complex structural variants and a patient’s clinical information, tougher with probabilistic disease matching, to prioritize diagnoses, allowing clinicians to focus on the likeliest possibilities.

Chicago-based GE Healthcare Inc. said St. Luke’s University Health Network has ordered $11 million in ultrasound systems and IT workflow solutions, representing its largest every ultrasound deal in the U.S. The company will continue upgrades over the next four years to maintain latest technology for the health system.

Invitae Corp., of San Francisco, and Menlo Park, Calif.-based Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (Pacbio), are partnering to develop advanced diagnostics for epilepsy. The initial phase of the research collaboration will focus on whole genome sequencing of a large pediatric epilepsy patient cohort. Sequencing will be performed using Pacbio’s long-read SMRT Sequencing technology to generate comprehensive variant profiled used to investigate the genetic etiology of epilepsy. The aim is to accelerate Invitae’s development of assays to help patients who have been unable to get a diagnosis with conventional short-read sequencing technologies and facilitate better treatment options based on specific genetic targets.

Karlsruhe, Germany-based Joimax GmbH reported a partnership with Transmedic Group Pte. Ltd., a medical device distributor headquartered in Singapore. In this exclusive deal, Transmedic will represent Joimax in Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Kedrion Biopharma S.p.A., of Barga, Italy, said Israeli health authorities have signed a supply agreement for the investigational COVID-19 plasma-derived immunoglobulin (IgG), to be supplied by Kamada Ltd., of Beit Kama, Israel, its partner in developing the anti-COVID-19 therapy. The Israeli company will produce the product, to be supplied to the Ministry of Health, from convalescent plasma collected by the Israeli National Blood Services, a division of Magen David Adom, and other Israeli medical institutions. The initial order, which will be supplied in the next few months, is sufficient to treat about 500 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University (MSU) and Buffalo Grove, Ill.-based Leica Microsystems Inc. have combined efforts to establish the MSU IQ Leica Microsystems Center of Excellence. The new center will support a mission to drive new discoveries and insights from scientific research performed using imaging systems.

Oxford Immunotec Global, of Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass., said it has been selected to provide T-cell testing to the UK Vaccines Taskforce, a body formed by the U.K. government to assess the suitability of vaccines.

Purchase, N.Y.-based Teladoc Health Inc. received the endorsed partner distinction from the National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions (NLAHCC), the largest alliance of labor unions and labor management coalitions, to provide an expanded suite of virtual care services. Teladoc general medical, dermatology, and mental health services, along with additional expert medical services inclusive of surgical decision support, will now be available as part of the exclusive partnership to the NLAHCC’s Coalitions, their member funds and their 6 million members

Teva Respiratory LLC, an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel, said it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) and Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, to build and host its Digital Health Platform.

Rehovot, Israel-based Todos Medical Ltd. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va., have entered a distribution agreement whereby the latter has granted Todos Medical non-exclusive sub-distribution rights to the Assure/Fastep and Ecostep point-of-care antibody tests.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Vidence, an oncology informatics company, and Plano, Texas-based Ntt Data Services, which focuses on digital business and IT services, unveiled a relationship to build advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to predict patient outcomes, enhance decision-making, and drive clinical trials to advance cancer research and treatment.