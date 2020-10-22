FDA clears 510(k) for See-Mode Technologies’ AI software to better detect strokes

PERTH, Australia – See-Mode Technologies has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to market its Augmented Vascular Analysis (AVA) program that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze vascular ultrasound scans to better predict stroke. Caused by plaque that ruptures in blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the brain, stroke affects roughly 15 million people per year and is the second-leading cause of death globally.