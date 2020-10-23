The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said it has delayed the effective date of its radiation oncology bundled payment program from Jan. 1, 2021, to July 1, 2021, due to feedback from stakeholders regarding implementation. The program would have required site-neutral, modality-agnostic payments to physician group practices, hospital outpatient departments and freestanding radiotherapy centers in a five-year demonstration program that would have run through the end of calendar year 2025. The model would be deployed at a number of geographic areas, and participation would be mandatory for all affected providers in those areas. Four quality measures are encoded in the program, including plans of care for pain and screening for depression and follow-up. Theodore DeWeese, chair of the board for the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), said the announcement “is an important recognition of the radiation oncology community’s concerns, and we are pleased and thankful” that CMS Administrator Seema Verma “listened to the needs of our member radiation oncology practices during these challenging times.” DeWeese said ASTRO “is committed to a successful alternative payment model for radiation oncology, and we look forward to working with CMS during the delay period to ensure that the concerns of ASTRO and its more than 10,000 members, as well as cancer patients, members of Congress and other radiation oncology stakeholders are addressed." The CMS will address the delay via rulemaking, Verma said.

Nuclear Regulatory Commission issues advisory letter to INIS

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said it has issued two violations to International Isotopes Inc. (INIS), of Idaho Falls, Idaho, in connection with a radiological contamination event that took place in 2019. The NRC said the company had failed to “properly review and approve” amendments to its standard operating procedures prior to implementing those changes, a lapse the agency said violated the company’s NRC license. The contamination event took pace at Harborview Medical Center at the University of Washington in Seattle in May 2019, and involved a breach of a sealed source of cesium-137 during a removal of the source, although a Department of Energy analysis suggested that a lack of clearly delineated roles and responsibilities complicated the response to the breach. The breach was designated a level II problem, the second highest of the four levels of severity in the NRC enforcement program. The agency said there were no overexposures as a result of the incident. Such overexposures could have taken place “under slightly different circumstances.”

HHS authorizes pharmacy interns to test for COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said it has issued guidance under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act of 2020 allowing pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns to administer COVID-19 tests, including serology tests, that are authorized by the FDA. The HHS announcement noted that these staff also are authorized to administer vaccines for the pandemic and childhood vaccines, although the authorization for pharmacy interns is limited to those who are otherwise authorized by controlling state authorities. Vaccinations must be ordered by a supervising pharmacist, and both the intern and pharmacist must have undergone certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.