The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: Advisory hearing gives Neovasc Reducer poor marks for efficacy; CMS eyes expanded DME coverage of CGMs; APEC launches Vision 2025 for business ethics; Innovation Alliance voices support for Iancu, PTAB changes.