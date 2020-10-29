BioWorld - Thursday, October 29, 2020
Regulatory front

Advisory hearing gives Neovasc Reducer poor marks for efficacy

October 28, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: Advisory hearing gives Neovasc Reducer poor marks for efficacy; CMS eyes expanded DME coverage of CGMs; APEC launches Vision 2025 for business ethics; Innovation Alliance voices support for Iancu, PTAB changes.
