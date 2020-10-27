|Company
|Baxter International Inc., of Deerfield, Ill.
|Oxiris
|Filter set
|To treat patients who have confirmed COVID-19 and have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure in need of blood purification therapy to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokine levels
|Reported findings of a prospective, multicenter, observational study on data from the OxirisNet Registry evaluating 37 severely ill patients with COVID-19 in Italy treated with extracorporeal blood purification (EBP) using the company's Oxiris filter set; levels of IL-6 (a pro-inflammatory cytokine)decreased over time from a baseline of 1230 pg/ml (IQR 895) during the first 72 hours of treatment (p < 0.001 Kruskal-Wallis test), with a significant decrease in the first 24 hours (p = 0.001); the reduction in serum IL-6 concentrations correlated with the improvement in organ function, as measured in the decrease of the Sequential Organ Failure Assessment score (rho = 0.48, p = 0.0003); compared to the expected mortality rate, as calculated by the Acute Physiologic Assessment and Chronic Health Evaluation score, the mean observed rate was 8.3% lower after treatment; the greatest improvement in mortality rate appeared to be in patients receiving EBP early on during the ICU stay; findings were published in Critical Care
|Magnolia Medical Technologies Inc., of Seattle
|Steripath Gen2 Initial Specimen Diversion Device (ISDD)
|User-controlled negative pressure diverts and sequesters the initial 1.5 to 2.0 mL of blood collected for culture
|Eliminates false-positives due to blood culture contamination when diagnosing blood stream infections and sepsis
|Study concluded that adoption of Steripath Gen2 ISDD led to a substantial decrease in contaminated blood cultures and false-positive central line bloodstream infections (CLABSIs); reported zero blood culture contamination events and zero false-positive CLABSIs out of 4,462 blood cultures drawn with the Steripath Gen2 ISDD during a 4-month study vs. 29 contaminated sets in 922 blood cultures using traditional methods (3.15% contamination rate)
