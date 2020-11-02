|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Agenus Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Agen-T797
|Allogeneic cell therapy
|COVID-19
|Dosed first patient
|Aligos Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|ALG-000184
|Small-molecule class II capsid assembly modulator
|Hepatitis B virus
|Dosed first subject in phase Ia/b trial; top-line results expected in second half of 2021
|Curevac NV, of Tubingen, Germany
|CVnCoV
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|Interim data showed candidate was generally well-tolerated across all tested doses (2-12 µg) and induced strong binding and neutralizing antibody responses in addition to first indication of T-cell activation
|Mindmed Inc., of New York
|LSD
|Psychedelic drug
|Anxiety disorders
|Completed study on acute dose-dependent effects; maximal good drug effects were reached at a 100-ug dose, though an experiential dose of 200 ug was shown to induce greater ego-dissolution, which is thought to be 1 of the key therapeutic potentials of the psychedelic experience and psychedelic assisted therapy process
|Symvivo Corp., of Burnaby, Canada
|BacTRL-Spike
|Oral vaccine candidate
|COVID-19
|Enrolled and dosed first healthy volunteer in Australian trial for the prevention of COVID-19; preliminary data expected in early 2021
|Ultimovacs ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|UV-1
|Universal cancer vaccine
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Data accepted for publication in Frontiers in Immunology showed majority of 18 patients treated with maintenance therapy had specific T-cell responses; highest dose of 700 µg resulted in highest proportion of immune responses; in addition, immune responses in high-dose cohort were stronger, occurred at an earlier timeframe and were associated with long survival; 4-year overall survival for the highest cohort was 83%, as compared to 39% for the total patient group
|Phase II
|Aivita Biomedical Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|AV-GBM-1
|Autologous dendritic cell-based vaccine
|Glioblastoma
|Completed treatment of 57 patients; manufacturing had a 94% success rate; interim findings to be presented at an undisclosed medical meeting in November
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|ARQ-151
|Phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor
|Chronic plaque psoriasis
|In the 331-patient study, 0.3% dose produced significant itch reduction by week 2 as compared with vehicle and continued through week 12 with 63% of patients achieving a clinically meaningful itch reduction; Patient Symptom Diary Score at week 12 was 42 and 44 for the 0.3% and 0.15% doses, respectively
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|ARQ-151
|Phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor
|Atopic dermatitis
|In the 136-patient phase IIb study, absolute change from baseline in EASI score at week 4 trended toward drug but wasn't statistically significant; 0.15% dose produced a 72.3% EASI improvement and >50% of patients achieved clear or almost clear skin on vIGA-AD
|Gritstone Oncology Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|Granite
|Personalized immunotherapy of 20 tumor-specific neoantigens
|Microsatellite stable colorectal cancer after progression on FOLFOX/FOLFIRI and gastroesophageal cancer after progression on chemotherapy
|Started treating expansion cohorts for both indications
|Gritstone Oncology Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|Slate
|Off-the-shelf immunotherapy of 20 tumor-specific neoantigens
|Non-small-cell lung cancer patients with relevant KRAS mutations after immunotherapy or relevant TP53 mutations
|Started treating patients in the expansion cohort
|Immunic Inc., of New York
|IMU-838
|DHODH inhibitor
|Hospitalized moderate COVID-19
|Enrolled 200 patients in the study; top-line data expected in first quarter of 2021
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Vopratelimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting inducible T-cell co-stimulator
|PD-(L)1 inhibitor-experienced non-small-cell lung cancer
|In the Emerge study, 22 evaluable patients treated with 0.1-mg/kg dose plus ipilimumab had a confirmed overall response rate of 4.5%; stopping enrollment in study
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Vopratelimab and JTX-4014
|Monoclonal antibody targeting inducible T-cell co-stimulator and PD-1 inhibitor
|Immunotherapy-naïve non-small-cell lung cancer with TIS-vopra biomarker
|First patient dosed in the Select study comparing vopratelimab plus JTX-4014 to JTX-4014 alone; preliminary efficacy data expected in 2021
|Novus Therapeutics Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|AT-1501
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD40L
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|First patient enrolled in the 12-week, dose-escalating study; endpoints are safety and tolerability, and changes in pro-inflammatory biomarkers as well as neurofilament light chain
|Revimmune Inc., of Bethesda, Md.
|CYT-107
|Recombinant human interleukin-7
|Critically ill COVID-19
|Opened enrollment in phase IIa Iliad-7 study at 5 sites in the U.S.; study continues in U.K. and France; preparing to start enrollment in Brazil
|Tetra Therapeutics, of Grand Rapids, Mich., a unit of Osaka, Japan-based Shionogi & Co. Ltd.
|BPN-14770
|Phosphodiesterase‐4D allosteric inhibitor
|Fragile X syndrome
|Drug produced significant benefit in Oral Reading Recognition (LSMean Difference +2.80, p=0.0157), Picture Vocabulary (+5.79, p=0.0342) and Cognition Crystallized Composite Score (+5.29, p=0.0018); parent/caregiver ratings showed improvement in Language (LSMean Difference +14.04, p=0.0051) and Daily Functioning (+14.53, p=0.0017)
|Tiziana Life Sciences plc, of New York
|Foralumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD3
|COVID-19
|Started study in Brazil testing foralumab alone or in combination with dexamethasone; data expected by the end of 2020
|Phase III
|Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla.
|Ampligen
|TLR3 agonist
|Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome
|Data published in PLOS ONE showed 51.2% patients who had symptom duration for 2-8 years improved their exercise duration by at least 25% (p=0.003)
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2
|Adjuvant therapy in HER2-positive early breast cancer with high risk of disease recurrence with residual invasive disease in the breast or axillary lymph nodes after neoadjuvant therapy
|Started the 1,600-patient Destiny-Breast05 study comparing Enhertu to Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine, Roche Holding AG); primary efficacy endpoint is invasive disease-free survival; secondary efficacy endpoints include overall survival and disease-free survival
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Baricitinib
|JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|In the Breeze-AD3 extension study, 45.7% of responders and partial responders on 4 mg of baricitinib had a validated Investigator Global Assessment (vIGA-AD) score of 0 or 1 and 40% had a vIGA-AD score of 0 or 1 after 68 weeks of continuous therapy; 2-mg dose went from 46.4% of patients meeting goal to 50%
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Treated first patient in the study testing recovery time
|Resverlogix Corp., of Calgary, Alberta
|Apabetalone
|Bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor
|Cardiovascular disease patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus
|Apabetalone plus SGLT2 inhibitors and standard-of-care medicines improved estimated glomerular filtration rate compared to SGLT2 inhibitors plus placebo (p=0.05); combination reduced plasma Hb1Ac compared to placebo (p<0.001)
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Setmelanotide
|Melanocortin-4 receptor agonist
|Proopiomelanocortin deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity
|Data published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology showed 8 of 10 patients with POMC and 5 of 11 patients with LEPR achieved at least 10% weight loss at approximately 1 year
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Mumbai, India
|Ilumya (tildrakizumab-asmn)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-23p19
|Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|Data from the Resurface 1 and 2 studies showed 100-mg dose produced clear or almost clear skin (PASI 90) in 65.9% of patients, completely clear skin (PASI 100) in 32.8% of patients and PASI 75 in 88.7% of patients at week 244
|UCB SA, of Brussels, Belgium
|Bimekizumab
|IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor
|Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|In the Be Sure study, 86.2% of patients treated with bimekizumab achieved at least a 90% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index compared with 47.2% of patients treated with adalimumab at week 16 (p<0.001); 85.3% of patients treated with bimekizumab achieved Investigator Global Assessment of clear or almost clear compared to 57.2% of patients treated with adalimumab at week 16 (p<0.001)
|Phase IV
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Aimovig (erenumab)
|CGRP receptor inhibitor
|Migraine prevention
|In the Her-Mes study, a greater proportion of patients taking Aimovig achieve at least a 50% reduction in their monthly migraine days compared to topiramate
Notes
