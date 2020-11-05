In another multibillion-dollar bid to further strengthen its oncology pipeline, Merck & Co. Inc. is set to acquire privately held Velosbio Inc. for $2.75 billion in cash.

Velosbio is developing cancer therapies targeting receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1). The company’s follow-on programs include next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific immune-engagers targeting ROR1, which it has been developing for nearly two years.

Through a subsidiary, Merck is poised to acquire all of San Diego-based Velosbio’s outstanding shares. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Velosbio’s lead candidate, VLS-101, an ADC that targets ROR1, is in two clinical trials. There is an open-label phase I study for treating a dozen types of previously treated hematologic malignancies, mantle cell lymphoma among them, across a range of dose levels. VLS-101 will be administered intravenously in repeated three-week cycles, with the primary endpoint being a measure of the maximum tolerated dose and a study completion date of June 2021.

The phase II interventional study for treating solid tumors, mantle cell lymphoma included, is a dose-escalation trial with three experimental arms. Cohorts of three to six patients will be sequentially enrolled at progressively higher dose levels. The phase II’s first participant was dosed in October as the study aimed for its primary endpoint, an objective response rate. The estimated study completion date is also June 2021.

The FDA granted VLS-101 fast track and orphan drug designations in August to treat mantle cell lymphoma, which is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck has been spending big to expand and strengthen its oncology pipeline. The acquisitions have each come with multibillion-dollar price tags. In January, it completed a $2.7 billion cash tender offer, through a subsidiary, to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of small-molecule-directed Arqule Inc., of Burlington, Mass., at $20 per share. Arqule’s focus is kinase inhibitor discovery and development for treating cancer and other diseases. Its lead candidate, ARQ 531, is a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in a phase II dose-expansion study for treating B-cell malignancies.

Also in January came a $50 million up-front deal with the potential to reach $2.5 billion as Tokyo’s Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Astex Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., joined Merck in an exclusive worldwide research collaboration and license agreement to develop small-molecule inhibitors against several cancer targets, including the KRAS oncogene. The three companies will pool their preclinical candidates and research data. Merck receives the global license to the candidates while Taiho and Astex get an aggregate $50 million. Taiho and Astex could bring in about $2.5 billion if they hit preclinical, clinical, regulatory and sales milestones, plus tiered royalties on sales. Merck will pay for R&D and global commercialization while Taiho retains Japanese commercialization rights and the option to promote the products in Southeast Asia.

Dallas-based Peloton Therapeutics Inc. was acquired by Merck in a $2.2 billion buyout offer, including $1.05 billion in cash up front, in May 2019. Peloton shareholders could eligible to receive another $1.15 billion depending upon achieving future regulatory and sales milestones for certain candidates. The purchase brought Merck PT-2977, an oral HIF-2α inhibitor in late-stage development for treating renal cell carcinoma.

Merck’s oncology portfolio includes the mighty Keytruda (pembrolizumab), whose third-quarter sales grew 21% to $3.7 billion, Lynparza (olaparib), a PARP inhibitor being co-developed and co-commercialized with Astrazeneca plc, and Lenvima (lenvatinib), an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor being co-developed and co-commercialized with Eisai Co. Ltd.

Velosbio, a 2017 spin out of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, is part of the portfolio of London’s Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX), a venture capital company. Arix said it expects net proceeds from the Merck sale of $185 million, a 12x return on its investment of $15.71 million. It was Arix that co-led a series A financing in October 2018.

On Sept. 21, the company’s future was gauged by H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju, who considered Oncternal’s valuation and the relatively small size of the mantle cell lymphoma market and concluded that “there is a possibility that Velosbio may attempt to acquire Oncternal in the future. In our view, this makes particularly strong strategic sense because we do not think it would be logical for Velosbio to leave Oncternal independent if both companies are seeking to pursue the MCL indication, given the fact that they are using the same anti-ROR1 antibody.”

Velosbio has fared well with capital, caught up in what has been the best year for biopharma financings in 20 years. In July, $2.04 billion was raised from 55 financings of private companies, and it was Velosbio posting the highest VC round that month with an oversubscribed $137 million series B. That deal was closely tailed by a $135 million funding raised by South San Francisco-based Encoded Therapeutics Inc.’s series D. In total, Velosbio has brought in $202 million since its creation in 2017.

MCL competition

Other players in the MCL space include ADC Therapeutics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland, which dosed the first patient in its pivotal phase II trial of loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), a CD19-targeted ADC, in July for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or mantle cell lymphoma.

Kite Pharma Inc.’s CAR T-cell therapy for treating adults with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma, KTE-X19, a B-lymphocyte antigen CD19 modulator, received the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products’ positive opinion on Oct. 16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., and Symbio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Tokyo, received approval from the Japan PMDA in September for treating mantle cell lymphoma using a ready-to-dilute liquid formulation of its PARP modulator Treakisym (bendamustine hydrochloride).