|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Ampion (intranasal)
|Stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Dosing initiated in second group following clearance by safety monitoring committee
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC), of Gainesville, Fla.
|rAAV2tYF-GRK1-RPGR
|X-linked retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator
|X-linked retinitis pigmentosa
|Based on data from all 28 participants across 6 dose groups in ongoing phase I/II program, at 12-month time point for 9 centrally dosed in groups 2 and 4, measurable improvements in visual sensitivity seen in 2/8 evaluable, with 8/9 showing stable or improving visual acuity; at 6-month time point for 11 centrally dosed in groups 5 and 6, measurable improvements in visual sensitivity seen in 5/11, with 9/11 showing stable or improving visual acuity
|Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|DCC-3014
|CSF1R inhibitor
|Tenosynovial giant cell tumor
|Of 22 participants evaluable for efficacy at data cutoff of Oct. 5, 2020, with central assessment available for 21/22, objective response rate was 41% (9/22), including 1 complete response
|Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., of Boulder, Colo.
|EDG-5506
|Myosin 2 inhibitor
|Becker muscular dystrophy
|Single and multiple ascending-dose trial initiated in healthy adults and those with Becker MD
|Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Opregen
|Human embryonic stem cell-derived retinal pigmented epithelial cells
|Dry age-related macular degeneration
|Phase I/IIa study fully enrolled with 24 participants; updated interim results expected in Nov. 2020
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|TK-216
|ETS transcription factor inhibitor
|Ewing sarcoma
|Interim data for 50 evaluable participants from ongoing trial, including 23 treated at recommended phase II dose (RP2D) at efficacy cutoff date of Oct. 16, 2020, showed 2/23 treated at RP2D (9%) achieved complete response (CR), including 1 surgical CR, and both with CRs remain on treatment with no evidence of disease; best objective response rate was 9%; 8 additional people treated at RP2D had stable disease; median progression-free survival for those treated at RP2D was 1.8 months
|Reven Holdings Inc., of Golden, Colo.
|Rejuveinix
|Intravenous formulation of pharmaceutical composition with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients
|COVID-19 infection
|As reported in Frontiers in Pharmacology, Section: Respiratory Pharmacology, no clinically significant or serious side effects seen in ascending dose-escalation study in 76 healthy volunteers
|Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., of Shanghai
|HLX-14 (denosumab biosimilar)
|Anti-RANK-L monoclonal antibody
|Osteoporosis
|2-part study initiated in healthy males to compare pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity with reference drug Prolia (denosumab, Amgen Inc.)
|Phase II
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC), of Gainesville, Fla.
|rAAV2tYF-GRK1-RPGR
|X-linked retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator
|X-linked retinitis pigmentosa
|Phase II/III Vista trial expected to include about 60 people randomized across low-dose group (1.2E+11 vg/mL, group 2 dose from ongoing phase I/II trial), high-dose group (1.1E+12 vg/mL, group 5 dose from ongoing trial) and untreated control group; primary endpoint is visual sensitivity, defined as having at least 7 decibel improvement in visual sensitivity in at least 5 prespecified loci at month 12; trial expected to open enrollment in first quarter of 2021 and to provide 6-month interim analysis results in third quarter of 2022
|Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd., of Macclesfield, U.K.
|BB-2603
|Nanoformulated, topical form of terbinafine
|Onychomycosis
|Study paused due to COVID-19 pandemic impact
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|Bemarituzumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b (FGFR2b)
|FGFR2b+ and non-HER2+ front-line advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer
|In the Flight study, median progression-free survival was 9.5 months for bemarituzumab plus mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy, compared to 7.4 months for chemotherapy alone (p=0.073); median overall survival hasn't yet been reached for the combination compared to 12.9 months for chemotherapy (p=0.027); combination improved overall response rate by 13.1% (p=0.106)
|Gyroscope Therapeutics Ltd., of London
|GT-005
|Complement factor stimulator
|Geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration
|Started the 180-patient Horizon study comparing 2 dose levels to untreated patients; primary endpoint is progression of geographic atrophy over 48 weeks
|Lumos Pharma Inc., of Austin, Texas
|LUM-201
|Oral growth hormone
|Pediatric growth hormone deficiency
|Started the OraGrowtH210 phase IIb study testing 3 dose levels of the drug compared to standard-of-care injectable growth hormone therapy; primary efficacy endpoint is annualized growth height velocity over 6 months
|Prilenia Therapeutics BV, of Naarden, the Netherlands
|Pridopidine
|S1R agonist
|Levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease
|Study terminated due to COVID-19
|Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Schaumburg, Ill.
|Camostat mesilate
|Serine protease inhibitor
|COVID-19 in high-risk outpatients
|Started the 300-patient Camelot study; primary endpoint is disease progression at day 28; secondary endpoints include survival rate, time to fever resolution, time to disease progression, and others
|Phase III
|Asieris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|APL-1702 (Cevira)
|Hexaminolevulinate photodynamic drug-device therapy
|High-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions
|First patient treated in the study
|Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|CYP-004
|Cymerus mesenchymal stem cell
|Osteoarthritis of the knee
|Started the 440-patient Sculptor study comparing the treatment to placebo on clinical outcomes and knee joint structure over a 2-year period
|Mesoblast Ltd., of New York
|Remestemcel-L
|Culture-expanded mesenchymal stem cells from donors
|Moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19
|After review of data from first 135 patients, the independent data safety monitoring board recommended the study continue; final interim analysis after 180 of 300 expected patients have completed 30 days of follow-up
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Abrocitinib
|Janus kinase 1 inhibitor
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|In the Jade Regimen withdraw study, 81.1% of patients who remained on the 200-mg dose and 57.4% of patients who switched to the 100-mg dose didn't experience a loss of response requiring rescue treatment compared 19.1% of those who were switched to placebo (p<0.0001 for both doses)
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|At the first interim look after 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 92%
|Xbrane Biopharma AB, of Solna, Sweden
|Xlucane
|Ranibizumab biosimilar
|Wet age-related macular degeneration
|Enrolled all planned 580 participants in Xplore pivotal study; top-line data expected in mid-2021
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.