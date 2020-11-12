Health Canada posted a notice to manufacturers for closed-system, ultraviolet (UV) decontamination devices, which spells out the agency’s safety and effectiveness requirements for such units. The scope of the notice is any systems that are the subject of an interim order (IO) authorization or a conventional premarket application, and the agency provided definitions for several terms, such as cleaning, decontamination and disinfection. The notice advises that it may be difficult to decontaminate multiple devices in a single run due to shadowing of the UV energy source, and that other technical difficulties include that “it may be impossible to achieve effective UV dosage levels without damaging the device.” Among the documentation requirements for IO filings are performance testing for; decontamination of surfaces of personal protective equipment, electrical safety, and to confirm that ozone emissions are less than 0.05 parts per million. Health Canada also noted that its requirements are aligned with those published by the U.S. FDA.

FDA eyes grant of license for spectrometer for SARS

The U.S. FDA said it is considering a grant of exclusive license to practice patents for a field-deployable mass spectrometer for detection of several pathogens, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The agency said the intended licensee is Advion Inc., of Ithaca, N.Y., which would have global rights to a provisional patent application (13/217,182) filed in October 2011 and a patent granted in April 2014 (patent no. 8,704,169). Interested parties can comment on the proposal through Nov. 28 by email Kenneth.millburne@fda.hhs.gov.

HQO eyes TAVI/TAVR for low-risk patients

Health Quality Ontario (HQO) said the evidence for transcathter aortic valve implantation (TAVI or TAVR) suggests a lower 30-day rate of mortality and stroke compared with surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) in low-risk patients, although the evidence would suggest that the relative risk of mortality largely flattens at a year. The risk of stroke at one year still favors transcatheter approaches, but the agency said also that TAVI/TAVR device durability is uncertain. The greater expense associated with TAVR may be offset by the lower costs of hospitalization and the lower rates of procedure-driven complications, and the cost of providing transcatheter devices over five years may be $5 million to $8 million greater than if SAVR were universally practiced on low-risk patients in the province. HQO said it was unable to locate any patient preference data of a quantitative or qualitative nature for low-risk patients, but that the available evidence suggests that patients generally prefer less invasive solutions for aortic valve regurgitation. The agency stopped short of explicitly endorsing TAVI/TAVR, however. HQO also posted a health technology assessment recommending the use of automated CT perfusion imaging for patient selection for mechanical thrombectomy for ischemic stroke. The recommendation carries a requirement that thrombectomy be carried out within 24 hours of the ischemic event, and that CT perfusion imaging may support care transition to specialized stroke centers and thus optimize quality of care. This modality may also lead to more efficient use of resources, but the advisory committee noted that deployment of this policy could “substantially affect patient volumes at some centers,” including that some hospitals would have to add capacity for CT perfusion. HQO said that while it did not conduct a primary economic evaluation, existing data suggests that CT perfusion would prove cost effective.

ACLA says testing capacity beginning to strain

The rapid increase in diagnoses of COVID-19 is a matter of public record, but the capacity of the U.S. system to keep pace is increasingly under pressure according to the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA). In a Nov. 12 statement, ACLA said member labs conducted 495,000 diagnostic tests with polymerase chain reaction testing methods in a single day (Nov. 11), the highest volume to date. ACLA President Julie Khani said labs are dealing with “delays or cancellations on orders for critical supplies, such as pipette tips,” adding that labs may reach or exceed their testing capacity “in the coming days.” The predicament suggests that turn-around times may inch back up, Khani said.