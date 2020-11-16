B. Braun Melsungen AG, of Melsungen, Germany, and Barcelona-based Kiro Grifols SL have teamed up to enhance pharmacy production output and therapy safety. Under the global agreement, Kiro Grifols’ automated compounding portfolio and B. Braun’s Safe Infusion systems will be combined into a completed system for drug admixture and delivery. The companies will initially focus on opportunities in Europe and gradually roll out the joint offering to other markets.

Baxter Healthcare Corp., of Deerfield, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $40 million fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for infusion pumps and accessories. Awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, the five-year contract has a Nov. 11, 2025, ordering period end date.

Cape Biologix Technologies, a subsidiary of Cape Bio Pharms Pty. Ltd. based in Cape Town, South Africa, Inno-3B Inc., of Saint-Pacôme, Quebec, and Guelph, Ontario-based Plantform Corp. reported agreements to scale up production of plant-based SARS-CoV-2 antigens for a finger-prick blood test that will detect COVID-19 antibodies in 15 minutes.

Diabeloop SA, of Grenoble, France, and Tokyo-based Terumo Corp. have signed an agreement for the joint development, with exclusive distribution rights in Japan, of an automated insulin delivery system. The Diabeloop-developed system will integrate Terumo’s Medisafe With insulin patch pump.

Lexington, Ky.-based Intralink-Spine Inc. said clinical trials have resumed in Australia for its injectable, nano-tethering device for the treatment of spinal disc degeneration and chronic low back pain. To date, a total of 11 patients have been enrolled in the Australian study. Combined with an earlier five-patient trial in Malaysia, 100% of subjects had clinically relevant improvement in pain and disability three months following the procedure, with 75% having “excellent” results.

Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif., reported the findings of a study published in Blood Transfusion that investigated the impact of applying a patient blood management (PBM) program to the care of postoperative cancer patients. As part of the program, the researchers used Masimo SpHb, which provides noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring. The study found the program increased how often postoperative blood transfusions were appropriate, and it decreased the total and mean number of blood units transfused per patient.

Dublin-based Medtronic plc has completed its acquisition of Medicrea Group, of Rillieux-la-Pape, France, in a deal valued at about $228 million.

Houston-based Nuprobe Inc. has released its Augury platform for automated design of customized liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing panels.

Procept Biorobotics Corp., of Redwood City, Calif., said its Aquablation therapy, delivered by the Aquabeam robotic system for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, will be fully covered for all Medical patients starting Dec. 27, 2020.

Qiagen NV, of Hilden, Germany, has launched its Neumodx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage test in the EU and other markets following receipt of CE-IVD registration. The company has also submitted an emergency use authorization request to the U.S. FDA. The test will help health care professionals identify and differentiate between patients with common seasonal respiratory infections and COVID-19. Additionally, Qiagen has expanded specimen types that can be used on the existing Neumodx SARS-CoV-2 test. CE-IVD approval has been obtained for the use of saliva samples collected with the Neumodx Saliva Collection Kit, which includes a collection vial, stabilization tube and pipette.

Reflexion Medical Inc., of Hayward, Calif., reported its first multisystem contract with Integrated Proton Solutions LLC (IPS), of Gardnerville, Nev. The multiyear, multisite contract will create centers that house both Reflexion’s biology-guided radiotherapy systems and IPS’ proton therapy systems for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Start Codon Ltd., a life science and health care business accelerator based in Cambridge, U.K., has closed its Start Codon Fund I LP at £15 million (US$19.8 million). The fund will be used to support Start Codon’s offering to startups, which includes a minimum of £250,000 seed funding.

Sun Capital Partners Inc., of Boca Raton, Fla., said its affiliate has entered an agreement with Aspen Dental Management Inc., of DeWitt, N.Y., to sell Denver-based Clearchoice Management Services LLC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.