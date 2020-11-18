|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|ADC Therapeutics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine)
|Antibody drug conjugate targeting CD19
|Diffuse large B-cell, mantle cell or follicular lymphoma
|Terminated study testing combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab, Astrazeneca plc); in limited number of patients, no additional activity evident for combination vs. loncastuximab tesirine monotherapy
|Bexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Covington, Ky.
|BXQ-350
|Saposin C and phosphatidylserine
|Relapsed solid tumors
|Study in children and young adults terminated; company will not move forward with part 2 expansion portion in order to focus resources on further development of drug as earlier treatment measure in pediatric population
|Biolinerx Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Motixafortide
|CXCR4 inhibitor
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections
|Started an investigator-initiated phase Ib trial in up to 25 patients; primary endpoint is safety; respiratory parameters and inflammatory biomarkers will be assessed as exploratory endpoints; data from an interim analysis after 10 patients have completed initial treatment expected in the first half of 2021
|Bioversys AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|BV-100
|Antibiotic
|Healthy subjects (eventually serious infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii)
|Dosed first volunteer in the singe and multiple ascending-dose study testing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of BV-100
|Cogent Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|PLX-9486
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor of KIT exon 17 mutations
|Advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors
|Confirmed objective response rate of 20% in 15 patients treated with PLX-9486 plus Sutent (sunitinib, Pfizer Inc.) in phase I/II trial; 27% of patients remained on therapy out to 27 months to 34 months
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., Nes Ziona, Israel
|Allocetra
|Autologous cell-based therapy
|Erosive osteoarthritis
|1 patient treated with Allocetra in phase Ib trial had fluid drainage from the shoulder decline from 150–250 ml/day to <60 ml/day; C-reactive protein declined by 93%, from 7.34 pre-treatment, to 0.49 after treatment; at a 24-month follow-up, CRP level in the diseased shoulder remained within normal range
|Genoscience Pharma SA, of Marseilles, France
|GNS-561
|Solute carrier transporter inhibitor
|Advanced or metastatic hepatocarcinoma or intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
|Disease stabilization observed in 2 of 7 evaluable hepatocellular carcinoma patients and 1 intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma patient
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-3704
|mRNA encoding human methylmalonyl-CoA mutase
|Isolated methylmalonic acidemia
|Phase I/I study terminated before start of dosing due to business decision, not due to safety or efficacy reasons
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami
|Zofin
|Perinatal-derived acellular biologic
|Moderate to severe acute respiratory syndrome related to COVID-19
|Adding additional trial site for phase I/II trial; enrolled "several" patients to date
|Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|PY-314
|Targets TREM2
|Solid tumors
|Starting study
|Puretech Health plc, of Boston
|LYT-100 (deupirfenidone)
|Deuterated form of anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic pirfenidone
|Healthy subjects (eventually idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis)
|Drug had a favorable tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile in the multiple ascending-dose and food effect study; area under the cure was similar for treatment under fasted and fed conditions
|Sernova Corp., of London, Ontario
|Cell Pouch System
|Insulin-producing islets
|Type 1 diabetes
|Patients had reduction in injectable insulin use, HbA1c levels and hypoglycemic episodes; C-peptide detected in bloodstream
|VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|VBI-2601 (BRII-179)
|Recombinant, protein-based virus-like particle vaccine
|Chronic hepatitis B virus infections
|In the low-dose cohort of phase Ib/IIa study, 67% of 9 patients and 78% of 9 patients treated with VBI-2601 unadjuvanted and adjuvanted, respectively, had re-stimulation of T-cell responses to HBV surface antigens; hepatitis B surface antigen antibodies increased in 60% of 10 and 67% of 9 evaluable patients treated with VBI-2601 unadjuvanted and adjuvanted, respectively; data from the high-dose cohorts expected in the first quarter of 2021
|Phase II
|Afimmune Ltd., of Dublin
|DS-102
|Synthetic prodrug of endogenous metabolite of eicosapentaenoic acid
|Acute alcoholic hepatitis
|Trial suspended per company decision
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-754091
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal
|Study testing combination with BI-836880 in patients with unresectable or metastatic disease withdrawn; sponsor decision, not due to safety reasons
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Lenacapavir
|HIV-1 capsid inhibitor
|Treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection
|In the phase II/III Capella study, 88% of the 24 patients treated with lenacapavir experienced at least a 0.5 log10 reduction in HIV-1 viral load by the end of 14 days of functional monotherapy compared with 17% of the 12 patients who received placebo
|Greenwich Lifesciences Inc., of Stafford, Texas
|GP-2
|9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein
|Breast cancer
|Disease-free survival rate at 5 years was 100% for GP-2 plus GM-CSF compared to 89.4% for patients taking GM-CSF alone (p=0.0338)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Edison, N.J.
|CRV-431
|Hepatitis B structural protein inhibitor; peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase A inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|After review of the safety and tolerability data for the 75-mg dose, the independent data safety monitoring board for the phase IIa Abition study recommended enrolling the 225-mg dose cohort; reductions in ALT and AST were observed at day 28
|Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney
|Paxalisib
|PI3K pathway inhibitor
|Glioblastoma
|Median progression-free survival was 8.4 months; overall survival was 17.5 months
|Neurosense Therapeutics, of Herzliya, Israel
|PrimeC
|Antibiotic ciprofloxacin and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug celecoxib
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Preliminary trends seen at the interim analysis continue to show promise at 9 months; study set to complete in January 2021 after 12 months of dosing
|Oncosec Medical Inc., of Pennington, N.J.
|Tavo (tavokinogene telseplasmid)
|DNA plasmid-based interleukin-12
|Anti-PD-1 checkpoint-resistant metastatic melanoma
|In the phase IIb Keynote-695 study, Tavo plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) produced a 30% overall response rate; response rate was 35% in M1c and M1d patients, who have organ or brain metastatic disease; response rate was 40% in patients who had disease progression after both anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA4
|Phase III
|Aztherapies Inc., of Boston
|ALZT-OP1
|Amyloid protein deposition inhibitor
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Completed last patient/last visit in Cognite trial, testing drug in patients with early stage disease; top-line data expected in first quarter of 2021
|Chiasma Inc., of Needham, Mass.
|Mycapssa (oral octreotide capsules)
|Somatostatin receptor agonist
|Acromegaly
|Top-line data showed Mpowered noninferiority study met primary endpoint, with 91% of patients on Mycapssa maintaining IGF-1 response vs. 100% on injectable somatostatin analogues; Mycapssa also maintained mean IGF-1 within normal limits and was comparable to injectable therapy
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Jardiance (empagliflozin)
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease
|Post-hoc analysis of Empa-Reg Outcome trial showed reduced risk of total (first plus recurrent) cardiovascular events compared with placebo, when both were given on top of standard of care, in adults over 3 years of study; findings also published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology
|Helixmith Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|Engensis (VM-202)
|Gene therapy
|Diabetic peripheral neuropathy
|Enrolled first patient in Regain-1A trial in U.S.; primary endpoint compares change in average daily pain scores from the 7 days prior to first injection on day 0 to the 7 days prior to the 6-month visit vs. placebo
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|Etripamil nasal spray
|Short-acting calcium channel blocker
|Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia
|First patient enrolled in Rapid pivotal trial; data expected in late 2021/early 2022
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|mRNA-based vaccine
|COVID-19
|Final analysis showed vaccine efficacy rate of 95% (p<0.0001) in participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (first primary objective) and in participants with and without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (second primary objective), in each case measured from 7 days after second dose; efficacy consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics; observed efficacy in adults over 65 was more than 94%
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Rilzabrutinib
|Oral BTK inhibitor
|Immune thrombocytopenia
|Initiated study
