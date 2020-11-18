|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|4D Path Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|4D Q-plasia Oncoreader Breast
|Computer-aided cancer diagnostic and precision oncology platform that uses digitized histopathology images obtained via biopsies or resections
|Improves diagnostic accuracy for breast cancer
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|Invent Medical Corp., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Hft 150
|Heated high flow system
|For use in patients suffering from respiratory insufficiency and hypoxia
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Lucira Health Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit
|Prescription molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that can be performed entirely at home
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 in self-collected nasal swab specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.