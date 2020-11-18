Company Product Description Indication Status
4D Path Inc., of Newton, Mass. 4D Q-plasia Oncoreader Breast Computer-aided cancer diagnostic and precision oncology platform that uses digitized histopathology images obtained via biopsies or resections Improves diagnostic accuracy for breast cancer U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
Invent Medical Corp., of Carlsbad, Calif. Hft 150 Heated high flow system For use in patients suffering from respiratory insufficiency and hypoxia Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Lucira Health Inc., of Emeryville, Calif. Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit Prescription molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that can be performed entirely at home Detects SARS-CoV-2 in self-collected nasal swab specimens Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

