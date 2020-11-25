Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla. Ampligen TLR3 agonist Mild to moderate COVID-19 First patient treated in the phase I/IIa study testing Ampligen plus interferon alpha-2b in patients with cancer

Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China APG-2575 Bcl-2 inhibitor Relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma Treated first patient in Ukraine in a global phase Ib/II study testing APG-2575 as a singe agent or in combination with other drugs

Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia INM-755 Cannabinol cream Healthy subjects (eventually epidermolysis bullosa) In the 22-subject 755-101-HV study, treatment with INM-755 over 14 days was deemed safe and well-tolerated on intact skin and caused no systemic or serious adverse effects; there were no subject withdrawals due to adverse events; drug concentrations in the blood were low

Phase II

Celltrion Inc., of Incheon, South Korea CT-P59 Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 Mild to moderate COVID-19 Completed enrollment in the 327-patient study comparing 2 dose levels of the drug to placebo; data expected in the coming weeks

Medicinova Inc., of La Jolla, Calif MN-166 (ibudilast) Phosphodiesterase-4 and -10 inhibitor Progressive multiple sclerosis Data from phase IIb Sprint-MS study published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal showed the change in peripapillary retinal nerve fiber layer thickness was +0.0424 uM/year for MN-166 compared to -0.2630 uM/year for placebo (p=0.22); macular volume change was -0.00503 mm3/year for MN-166 vs. -0.03659 mm3/year for placebo (p=0.044) or -0.00040 mm3/year for MN-166 vs. -0.02083 mm3/year for placebo (p=0.1734) depending on the type of measurement (Spectralis or Cirrus, respectively)

Urovant Sciences Inc., of Irvine, Calif. Vibegron Beta-3 adrenergic agonist Abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome with IBS-D (diarrhea) and IBS-M (mixed IBS) In the 222-patient phase IIa study, 40.9% of patients with IBS-D treated with vibegron achieved at least a 30% improvement in average worst abdominal pain over the week 12 period, compared to 42.9% of patients who received placebo; 42.4% of IBS-D patients taking vibegron responded on the Global Improvement Scale at week 12, compared to 33.3% of patients taking placebo

Phase III

Equillium Inc., of La Jolla, Calif. Itolizumab Targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway Hospitalized COVID-19 Doesn't plan to initiate the Equinox study at this time due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 treatment landscape

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass. Xpovio (selinexor) Nuclear export protein exportin 1 inhibitor Front-line advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer After a planned interim futility analysis of the Siendo study, the data and safety monitoring board recommended that the study should continue without the need for adding additional patients or amending the study protocol