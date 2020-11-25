|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|Adcovid
|Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Submitted IND to FDA to start phase I trial of single-dose candidate
|Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Cresemba (isavuconazole)
|Antifungal
|Invasive aspergillosis
|MAA submitted by Pfizer was accepted for review by China’s NMPA
|Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd., of Guangzhou, China
|BAT-1706
|Biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab); VEGF-targeting antibody
|Metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum, metastatic breast cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer, advanced or metastatic renal cell cancer, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer, and cervical cancer
|Submitted MAA to EMA seeking license for all approved indications in EU member states, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., of Beerse, Belgium, part of Johnson & Johnson
|Tremfya (guselkumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-23
|Active psoriatic arthritis
|Approved by European Commission for use in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug therapy
|Liquidia Technologies Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|LIQ-861 (treprostinil, dry powder formulation)
|Vasodilator
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|FDA issued complete response letter, identifying need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls data pertaining to drug product and device biocompatibility; FDA also reconfirmed the need to conduct on-site pre-approval inspections of 2 of Liquidia’s U.S. manufacturing facilities before application can be approved
|Polaryx Therapeutics Inc., of Paramus, N.J.
|PLX-300
|Small molecule that activates PPARα
|GM2 gangliosidosis
|FDA granted both rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations
|Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plano, Texas
|Omaveloxolone
|Oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2
|Friedreich’s ataxia
|FDA completed internal review of baseline-controlled study results and concluded results do not strengthen the results of part 2 of the Moxie study; FDA proposed some additional exploratory analyses using patients randomized to placebo during the Moxie part 2 study, but stated that the potential for those analyses to strengthen the study results was questionable due to the small number of patients available for analysis; company plans to submit to FDA analyses and request meeting to discuss development program; company also is considering next steps, including whether to conduct a second pivotal study
|Revance Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection
|Botulinum toxin A stimulator
|Moderate to severe glabellar lines
|FDA deferred decision on BLA, reiterating that inspection of manufacturing facility is required for BLA approval process; inspection was unable to be completed due COVID-19-related travel restrictions; company confirmed FDA communication was not a complete response letter
|Rhovac AB, of Lund, Sweden
|RV-001
|RhoC GTPase modulator
|Prostate cancer
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Sirtex Medical Ltd., of Woburn, Mass.
|SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres
|Prescription device for selective internal radiation therapy
|Colorectal cancer
|Notified that China’s NMPA accepted NDA seeking approval for use in treating patients with unresectable disease in combination with fluorouridine adjuvant chemotherapy
Notes
