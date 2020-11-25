Company Product Description Indication Status

Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. Adcovid Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 Submitted IND to FDA to start phase I trial of single-dose candidate

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, and Pfizer Inc., of New York Cresemba (isavuconazole) Antifungal Invasive aspergillosis MAA submitted by Pfizer was accepted for review by China’s NMPA

Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd., of Guangzhou, China BAT-1706 Biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab); VEGF-targeting antibody Metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum, metastatic breast cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer, advanced or metastatic renal cell cancer, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer, and cervical cancer Submitted MAA to EMA seeking license for all approved indications in EU member states, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein

Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., of Beerse, Belgium, part of Johnson & Johnson Tremfya (guselkumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-23 Active psoriatic arthritis Approved by European Commission for use in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug therapy

Liquidia Technologies Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C. LIQ-861 (treprostinil, dry powder formulation) Vasodilator Pulmonary arterial hypertension FDA issued complete response letter, identifying need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls data pertaining to drug product and device biocompatibility; FDA also reconfirmed the need to conduct on-site pre-approval inspections of 2 of Liquidia’s U.S. manufacturing facilities before application can be approved

Polaryx Therapeutics Inc., of Paramus, N.J. PLX-300 Small molecule that activates PPARα GM2 gangliosidosis FDA granted both rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plano, Texas Omaveloxolone Oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2 Friedreich’s ataxia FDA completed internal review of baseline-controlled study results and concluded results do not strengthen the results of part 2 of the Moxie study; FDA proposed some additional exploratory analyses using patients randomized to placebo during the Moxie part 2 study, but stated that the potential for those analyses to strengthen the study results was questionable due to the small number of patients available for analysis; company plans to submit to FDA analyses and request meeting to discuss development program; company also is considering next steps, including whether to conduct a second pivotal study

Revance Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection Botulinum toxin A stimulator Moderate to severe glabellar lines FDA deferred decision on BLA, reiterating that inspection of manufacturing facility is required for BLA approval process; inspection was unable to be completed due COVID-19-related travel restrictions; company confirmed FDA communication was not a complete response letter

Rhovac AB, of Lund, Sweden RV-001 RhoC GTPase modulator Prostate cancer FDA granted fast track designation

Sirtex Medical Ltd., of Woburn, Mass. SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres Prescription device for selective internal radiation therapy Colorectal cancer Notified that China’s NMPA accepted NDA seeking approval for use in treating patients with unresectable disease in combination with fluorouridine adjuvant chemotherapy