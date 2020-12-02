Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. CDC, wasted no time in adopting the COVID-19 vaccine recommendations approved by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at a Dec. 1 emergency meeting.

The committee voted 13-1 in advising that health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities should be the first to get the vaccines when they become available in the U.S. According to a Dec. 2 ACIP statement, Redfield has already adopted the recommendations.

Limited supplies of two COVID-19 vaccines could be available later this month, provided the FDA grants them emergency use authorization. But there are a few regulatory steps they still must go through. The FDA is convening its Vaccines and Related Products Advisory Committee Dec. 10 to get the panel’s input on the data for Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine and Dec. 17 to weigh in on Moderna Inc.’s candidate.

If the FDA grants EUAs, ACIP is expected to meet again to recommend which populations should get a specific vaccine, based on the vaccine’s safety/efficacy profile. During a media briefing last week, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said ACIP’s recommendations on individual vaccines trigger various government reimbursement mechanisms.

Distribution will begin as soon as a vaccine is authorized, Azar said, adding that he believes the available doses could be distributed throughout the country within 24 hours of FDA authorization. “Then, we hope administration could begin as soon as the product arrives,” he said.

CVS Health, which is partnering in the government’s distribution plan, has said it expects to be vaccinating residents of nursing homes within 48 hours after authorization, according to Azar.

Those estimates are based in part on ongoing tabletop and field exercises HHS and the Department of Defense have been conducting with states and the other partners in the distribution effort. To ensure that all goes smoothly with the actual distribution, the government agencies planned to do test shipments last week with the ordering system states will use.

“We work rehearsals of different scenarios to make sure we're capturing all the nuances of the delivery, but each and every week we get stronger,” said Gen. Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of the government’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. He noted that New York-based Pfizer has been conducting dry rehearsals for the distribution effort and has put the lessons learned into training materials.

Perna said he expects 40 million doses of the vaccines to be administered by the end of the year.

Despite the federal government’s efforts, the vaccines could be delayed in a few states that have added their own layer of review to the data. Washington, Oregon and Nevada signed on to a COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup California established to review any COVID-19 vaccine that receives FDA authorization. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the workgroup must independently verify a vaccine’s safety, after the FDA authorizes it, before it can be distributed in the state.

Canada moves to make some COVID-19 flexibilities permanent

To continue to ensure Canadians have quick access to COVID-19 drugs, Health Canada is proposing amendments to the Food and Drug Regulations that will incorporate features from a regulatory pathway laid out in a September interim order specifically for COVID-19 drugs.

The amendments provide a transition for drugs approved under the interim order so they can still be marketed once the order expires Sept. 16, 2021.

The proposed changes would continue flexibilities included in the interim order for the review, authorization and oversight of COVID-19 drugs, permit continuity of postmarket regulatory obligations after the interim order expires and continue to allow the early importation of a promising COVID-19 drug for which a federal government procurement contract is in place even though the drug has yet to receive market authorization in Canada.

As part of its rulemaking process, Health Canada has opened a public consultation on the proposed amendments. Comments are due by Dec. 21.

Industry group forms to advance subcutaneous technology

Several drug companies have formed the Subcutaneous Drug Development & Delivery Consortium Inc. with the goal of transforming patient care and improving outcomes by identifying and addressing key gaps, unmet needs and actionable issues in subcutaneous drug delivery and development.

The consortium is focused on research, analyses and the development of subcutaneous-related manuscripts, models, standards and guidance, according to a notice set for publication in the Dec. 3 Federal Register.

The group plans to promote its guidance globally, provide for testing and conformity assessment to facilitate compliance with the guidance and to offer a branding program with distinctive trademarks to create awareness of, demand for and confidence in products or services designed in compliance with the guidance.

Membership in the consortium, to date, consists of Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis; Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego; Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York; Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.; and Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif.