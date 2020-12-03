LONDON – DNA damage repair (DDR) specialist Artios Pharma Ltd. has sealed a $860 million per target deal with Merck KGaA, around a series of small-molecule DNA nuclease inhibitors.

The deal, for up to eight targets, will see Artios get $30 million in up-front and near-term milestones to take programs to the point at which Merck will decide on its option to take them in-house. For any products that make it to market, the $860 million in milestones along the way will be followed by double-digit royalties on sales.

Subject to certain conditions, Cambridge-based Artios has rights to do joint development with Darmstadt, Germany-based Merck.

“It’s a great deal for us; I’m really excited about working with Merck,” said Niall Martin, CEO of Artios, who was a pioneer of DDR, leading the discovery research on Astrazeneca plc’s blockbuster cancer drug, Lynparza (olaparib), the PARP inhibitor that was the first targeted treatment to block DDR.

Niall Martin, CEO, Artios

Artios was formed in 2016 to tackle some of the many DDR enzymes that are yet to be drugged. Since then it has built a broad capability around a number of DDR pathways. The DNA nuclease inhibitors involved in the Merck partnership were discovered in a collaboration with scientists at Masaryk University in the Czech Republic.

While DNA nucleases are known to be important enzymes in the context of DDR, they are hard to address. “This is not an easy class of targets to drug, but we have put together a platform,” Martin said.

The central insight was that the catalytic domain on DNA nucleases has a metal ion binding site that can be targeted. “We recognized that was a mechanism by which we could drug them, and we found it was possible to scaffold hop between different nucleases,” Martin told BioWorld. “We started to have more targets than we can prosecute.”

That prompted him to look for a partner with which to build a bespoke DNA nuclease franchise. “It’s a great deal for a small biotech. The DNA repair area is very rich in targets, and we see a number of companies are getting into DNA repair and synthetic lethality,” said Martin.

“Myself and colleagues have been in DNA repair for many years, and we’ve always known there are many targets and many opportunities.”

DNA nucleases are one of the first enzyme mediators recruited to the site of DNA damage, and they play crucial roles in various DDR pathways that ensure the stability of the genome. Artios said nuclease inhibitors could have broad potential as selective treatments for a range of cancers, particularly in tumors that have defects in DNA processes, and which then become reliant on DDR pathways mediated by nucleases to circumvent those defects.

The partnership with Merck leaves Artios free to focus on taking two in-house small-molecule DDR programs into the clinic in 2021.

The lead program is a pol-theta inhibitor in-licensed from Cancer Research UK. Pol-theta is involved in the – error-prone – microhomology-mediated end joining pathway, a DDR mechanism for mending double-strand DNA breaks. Like PARP, pol-theta is switched on in cancer cells, including ovarian, breast and lung cancers, to compensate for deficient homologous recombination in those cells and promote repair of double-strand breaks.

Inhibiting pol-theta in homologous recombination-deficient cancer cells kills them, but the process is mechanistically different from PARP inhibition, opening up potential for combination therapy.

Martin said the preclinical research Artios has done on the pol-theta inhibitor has strengthened his conviction that a variety of different DDR mechanisms can be applied to develop combination treatment regimens, setting up synthetic lethality.

There is synergy between pol-theta inhibition and radiotherapy, and combination effects with other DNA damage agents. “The really interesting thing about pol-theta is the small-molecule inhibitor is tracking what we’ve seen from the biology that is being reported,” said Martin. “We will be the first in the world to take a pol-theta inhibitor into the clinic.”

The second program due to enter the clinic in 2021 is an inhibitor of ATR (ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related) kinase, a signaling protein involved in DNA double-strand break repair. Inhibiting ATR in tumors that are deficient in another signaling protein, ataxia telangiectasia-mutated (ATM) kinase sparks synthetic lethality. High levels of ATM mutations are seen in a number of different tumor types.

Artios in-licensed its ATR inhibitor from the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas in November 2019.

As with so many companies, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress to the clinic, but Martin said Artios “has managed to stick roughly to plans.”

Since its formation in 2016, Artios has raised $117 million across two rounds. There is sufficient funding to the end of 2022, but with programs moving to the clinic there will be a need to raise more money. “We are well-financed at this stage, so we’re not in a desperate hurry,” Martin said.