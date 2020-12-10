|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Arbutus Biopharma Corp., of Warminster, Pa.
|AB-729
|GalNAc-delivered RNAi compound
|Chronic hepatitis B virus infection
|Data from ongoing AB-729-001 phase Ia/Ib trial showed repeat dosing of 60 mg every 4 and 8 weeks resulted in comparable declines in mean HBsAg through week 16; data support advancing into phase IIa studies in 2021
|Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston
|BPX-603
|Dual switch GoCAR T product
|Tumors expressing HER2
|Enrollment and apheresis of first patient in phase I/II trial testing administration with rimiducid
|Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Hamilton, Ontario
|FPI-1434
|Radioimmunoconjugate connecting antibody targeting IGF-1R with alpha-emitting isotope actinium-225
|Advanced solid tumors
|Dosed first patient in multidose portion of trial
|Pharming Group NV, of Leiden, the Netherlands
|Ruconest
|Recombinant human C1 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Enrolled first patient in pilot study involving up to 120 hospitalized subjects with confirmed COVID-19 treated for the prevention of severe SARS-CoV-2 infections
|Stalicla SA, of Geneva
|STP-1
|Combination of pan-PDE inhibitor and modulator of NKCC1
|Autism spectrum disorder phenotype 1 subgroup
|Enrolled first patient in phase Ib trial
|Ultimovacs ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|UV-1
|Telomerase inhibitor
|Metastatic malignant melanoma
|5-year data from open-label trial testing combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) showed 50% overall survival
|Phase II
|Clene Nanomedicine Inc., of Salt Lake City
|CNM-Au8
|Concentrated, aqueous suspension of clean-surfaced faceted gold nanocrystals
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Blinded interim results from Rescue-ALS trial showed, as of Oct. 27, 2020, data cutoff, more than 40% of patients with completed week 12 data experienced improvements in motor function assessed by MUNIX; completed, unblinded results expected in second half of 2021
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney, and EOC Pharma Group, of Shanghai
|Eftilagimod alpha
|Soluble LAG-3-Ig fusion protein
|Metastatic breast cancer
|EOC launched study in up to 152 patients in China
|Inovio Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., and Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|INO-4800
|DNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|Dosed first subject in China; study to enroll about 640 patients, 18 and older
|Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Shanghai
|GT-90001
|ALK-1 antibody
|Advanced hepatocellular carcinoma
|Data from studies testing combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) showed, among 20 evaluable patients, 8 (40%) showed partial remission
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|First adolescent participants dosed in phase II/III study in patients ages 12-18; conducted in collaboration with U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
|Puretech Health plc, of Boston
|LYT-100 (deupirfenidone)
|TGF beta receptor antagonist; p38 MAP kinase inhibitor; PDGF receptor antagonist
|Breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphedema
|Initiated phase IIa proof-of-concept trial; results expected in fourth quarter of 2021
|Regenxbio Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|RGX-314
|NAV AAV8- based gene therapy encoding antibody fragment to inhibit VEGF
|Diabetic retinopathy
|Dosed first patient in Altitude study testing suprachoroidal delivery using SCS Microinjector; initial data expected in 2021
|Spero Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SPR-720
|Oral antimicrobial agent
|Nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease
|Initiated dosing in dose-ranging phase IIa trial; top-line results expected in first half of 2022
|Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Marlborough, Mass.
|SEP-4119
|5-HT 7 receptor agonist
|Bipolar depression
|Primary analysis showed numerical improvement in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score after 6 weeks of treatment (200 mg: -19.5 vs. -16.2, 400 mg: -19.3 vs. -16.2 respectively, both dose groups vs. placebo, p=0.054; 200-mg group effect size [ES] = -0.31 and 400 mg group ES = -0.29); in full intent-to-treat analysis, including those enrolled in Japan, the least squares (LS) mean reduction from baseline at week 6 in MADRS total score showed improvement vs. placebo for both 200- and 400-mg doses (-3.68 [p=0.016] and -3.38 [p=0.024], respectively)
|Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Envafolimab
|Subcutaneously administered single-domain antibody against PD-L1
|Sarcoma
|Dosed first patient in Envasarc registration trial expected to enroll 160 patients; primary endpoint of objective response rate with duration of response as key secondary endpoint; top-line data expected in mid-2021
|Phase III
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Rinvoq (upadacitinib)
|JAK1 inhibitor
|Atopic dermatitis
|In phase IIIb Heads Up study, Rinvoq 30 mg once daily achieved superiority to Dupixent (dupilumab, Sanofi SA/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) 300 mg every other week, meeting primary endpoint of proportion with at least 75% improvement in EASI 75 at week 16 (71% vs. 61%, respectively, p=0.006) in moderate to severe disease; study drug also showed superiority vs. Dupixent for ranked secondary endpoints, including additional measures of skin clearance and itch reduction
|Abivax SA, of Paris
|ABX-464
|Rev protein modulator
|Ulcerative colitis; COVID-19 infection; Crohn's disease
|Pivotal UC program will begin in 2021 following completion of fully enrolled phase IIb study and 4 additional phase I studies in healthy volunteers, including study in healthy Japanese volunteers to confirm drug's pharmacokinetic profile, in agreement with FDA and EMA; also in 2021, ongoing phase IIb/III study in COVID-19 expected to complete and planned pivotal phase IIb/III study in Crohn's to initiate; manufacturing scale-up and process optimization underway
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass., and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi), of Stockholm
|Pegcetacoplan
|Complement C3 inhibitor; complement cascade inhibitor
|Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
|Sustained improvement in hemoglobin seen at week 48 in Pegasus study; all (n=77) who completed 16-week randomized period entered extension; mean increase from baseline of 2.7 g/dL equaled increase seen at week 16 in treated participants; sustained improvements also seen in transfusion avoidance, reticulocyte count, lactate dehydrogenase level and FACIT-fatigue score
|Gensight Biologics SA, of Paris
|Lumevoq (GS-010)
|MT-ND4 gene stimulator
|Leber hereditary optic atrophy
|Data from pivotal Reverse trial, reported in May 2019, published in Science Translational Medicine documenting sustained and clinically meaningful bilateral improvement in visual outcomes from unilateral injection
|Geron Corp., of Foster City, Calif.
|Imetelstat
|Telomerase inhibitor
|Myelodysplastic syndromes
|Registration-enabling Imerge trial in lower-risk disease reached 50% enrollment; full enrollment expected in second quarter of 2021, with top-line results projected in second half of 2022
|Obseva SA, of Geneva
|Yselty (linzagolix)
|GNRH antagonist
|Uterine fibroids
|Top-line 52-week Primrose 1 results showed sustained efficacy for primary endpoint of reduced heavy menstrual bleeding across all doses, in line with earlier findings in Primrose 2; pooled week 52 results from the studies showed 56.4% of women on 100 mg met primary endpoint and responder rate was 89.3% on 200 mg+add-back therapy
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Safety and final efficacy results from pivotal trial confirming 95% effectiveness against COVID-19 published in The New England Journal of Medicine; 170 cases observed with onset at least 7 days after second dose, including 8 in vaccine recipients and 162 in placebo
|Savara Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Aerovanc (vancomycin hydrochloride dry-powder, inhaled)
|Peptidoglycan recognition protein inhibitor
|Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
|Avail trial in people with cystic fibrosis missed primary endpoint of percent predicted mean absolute change from baseline in FEV1 (vs. placebo) of 1.4 at week 4 (end of cycle 1; p=0.33), 1.3 at week 12 (end of cycle 2; p=0.33) and 3 at week 20 (end of cycle 3; p=0.07); exacerbation rate per year was 2.3 for study drug and placebo; development halted
|TG Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Ublituximab
|B-lymphocyte antigen CD20 modulator
|Multiple sclerosis
|Ultimate I and II monotherapy trials met primary endpoint of significantly reducing annualized relapse rate (ARR), at p<0.005 in each study, with ublituximab showing ARR of <0.10 in each; relative reductions of approximately 60% and 50% in ARR over Aubagio (teriflunomide, Sanofi SA) observed in respective studies
Notes
