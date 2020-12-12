In the biggest deal of a year packed with massive deals, Astrazeneca plc will buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a cash and stock transaction at $175 per share totaling $39 billion.

Bringing Alexion into the Astrazeneca fold enhances its position in immunology and rare diseases. Astrazeneca, which is currently chasing a COVID-19 vaccine with its partner the University of Oxford, said it will build Alexion’s pipeline of 11 molecules in more than 20 clinical development programs.

Pascal Soriot, Astrazeneca’s CEO, told investors Dec. 12 the company has focused on its operating margins and improving cash flow. The deal aligns with Astrazeneca’s strategy to support its top-line growth, he added.

Astrazeneca officials said they expect the combined company to deliver double-digit average annual revenue growth through 2025. The company also said it expects increased scale and expected recurring run-rate pre-tax synergies of about $500 million annually from the combined group by end of the third year following the acquisition’s completion.

Completed biopharma M&As are having a strong year with $156.4 billion in play but they still lag behind 2019’s total of more than $223.8 billion and 2015’s chart-topping $256.4 billion. Not counting the Astrazeneca-Alexion transaction, the $63 billion Abbvie Inc. purchase of Allergan plc in May accounts for about 40% of the year’s total M&A values. Without it, 2020 would fall more in line with the M&A values of 2017 ($72.6 billion) and 2018 ($90.7 billion). It represents the fourth largest M&A involving all companies working on biopharmaceuticals.

While huge, the Astrazeneca-Alexion deal still ranks behind Celgene Corp.’s $74 billion acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and Genentech Inc.’s $46.8 billion acquisition by Roche Holdings AG. However, it does beat out Baxalta Inc.’s $32 billion purchase by Shire plc and Actelion Ltd.’s $30.18 billion acquisition by Shire.

New Haven, Conn.-based Alexion’s third quarter 2020 revenues came in at $1.58 billion, leaping 26% over the third quarter of 2019 and nearly all of it came from net product sales. Its big ticket drug is the C5 complement inhibitor Soliris (eculizumab), which netted $1.04 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Another C5 complement inhibitor, Ultomiris (ravulizumab), brought in $289.3 million during the third quarter of 2020, a 222% increase over the prior year. Soliris and Ultomiris are blood disorder therapies that carry heavy price tags for patients.

Alexion’s updated 2020 financial guidance from late October was to expect full-year revenue in the range of $5.9 billion to $5.95 billion, up from the previous guidance of $5.55 billion to $5.6 billion. As of Sept. 30, its cash and equivalents totaled $2.268 billion.

The Astrazeneca-Alexion deal is sitting in the sweet spot, according to SVB Leerink Geoffrey Porges, who wrote that it’s been the firm’s long belief that $175 per share was in the right range for an acquisition. Calling the market “inflated,” Porges wrote that investors could demand more from Astrazeneca or another acquirer.

“This is such a scarce and high-quality asset that in this instance, the final transaction price may need to reach $200 to satisfy Alexion’s shareholders, or to be based more in cash, rather than predominantly stock,” Porges wrote Dec. 12, adding that in the coming days and weeks the debate about the transaction will center on whether it is enough and whether other bidders might emerge rather than whether this was too much.