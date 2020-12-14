Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) penned a Dec. 11 letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) inquiring into privacy concerns revolving around the Halo health tracking bracelet from Amazon Inc., of Seattle. Klobuchar said the Halo appears to collect “an unprecedented level of personal information,” something that may lead to disclosure of confidential information when those data are transmitted. The letter asks about the steps the department is taking to ensure that fitness trackers generally safeguard users’ data, as well as the statutory authorities HHS has to ensure the user’s security and privacy. Klobuchar also asked whether the department requires new statutory authorities to ensure the integrity of such data but did not provide a deadline for the HHS response. HHS Secretary Alex Azar, who was the recipient of the letter, will presumably step down no later than Jan. 20, 2021, the date of the inauguration of president-elect Joseph Biden.

USTR seeking input on nations with poor IP protections

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) is seeking feedback on the annual review of nations that deny adequate and effective protection of intellectual property (IP), including patents, to determine which should be placed on a watch list. Section 182 of the Trade Act of 1974, commonly known as the Special 301 provisions, gives the USTR the authority to publish a list of non-U.S. governments that fail to provide adequate IP protections via a watch list and a priority watch list. The request includes a provision for identifying regions within a nation that are particularly lacking in appropriate IP protections. The USTR ordinarily draws comments related to the Special 301 provisions in person but will take written comments for the 2021 report due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for written comments is Jan. 28, 2021, while foreign governments have until Feb. 11, 2021. The USTR will publish the 2021 edition of the Special 301 report on or about April 30, 2021. The agency is taking comment at regulations.gov under docket number USTR-2020-0041.

NICE sticks with ABI to evaluate PAD

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) posted a guidance for diagnosis and management of peripheral artery disease (PAD), recommending that patients be initially evaluated with measurements of the ankle-brachial index. Patients who are candidates for revascularization of the affected vessels may be imaged with duplex ultrasound, after which contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging may be offered prior to revascularization. The agency continues to recommend that angioplasty for intermittent claudication (IC) should be made available after conservative management has failed to improve the patient’s condition. However, stenting is not recommended for patients with IC due to aorto-iliac disease, unless the vessel is completely occluded.

Health Canada to extend COVID-19 flexibilities

To ensure predictability for COVID-19 clinical trials, Health Canada has proposed extending its May interim order on clinical trials for COVID-19 drugs and devices until at least the fall of 2021. Currently, the order is set to expire May 23, 2021. “In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a need for sponsors of clinical trials for urgent drugs and devices used to diagnose, treat, mitigate or prevent urgent drugs COVID-19 to continue their work,” Health Canada said. The agency also is considering amendments that would set most records retention requirements to 15 years. For medical devices, it proposed aligning the records requirements with those outlined in the Medical Devices Regulations. Neither the interim order nor the proposed transition regulations would apply to radiopharmaceutical drugs and class I medical devices.