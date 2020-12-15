Sonalasense Inc., a company working in the field of sonodynamic therapy, is collaborating with the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute to conduct a first-in-human clinical trial of its noninvasive sonodynamic therapy for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM).

The sonodynamic platform technology uses a dual approach with aminolevulinic acid (ALA) and MRI-guided focused ultrasound to target glioblastoma cells for destruction.

“This is truly going to be a change in the treatment paradigm,” Sonalasense founder and CEO Stuart Marcus told BioWorld.

The advantage of the sonodynamic therapy is that it is noninvasive, safe and targeted, the company said. “This is more selective than radiation therapy because the glioblastoma cells themselves are taking up the drug and creating their sensitivity to the ultrasound, which should not be affecting any part of the normal brain,” he said.

The trial, which is currently accruing patients, is aimed at first determining a maximum safe dose of the ultrasound energy necessary for sonodynamic therapy in humans and then testing its short-term efficacy. The trial is expected to take at least six months, Marcus said.

In addition to clinical testing of the technology, the Berkeley, Calif.-based company has also entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Insightec Ltd. to develop and commercialize its MRI-guided focused ultrasound technology, already under investigational study in the oncology field, for use as part of the sonodynamic therapy platform.

How it works

The sonodynamic therapy process begins with the ALA drug, which is administered intravenously to patients. The ALA is metabolized by the glioblastoma cells and accumulates in the cells as a fluorescent metabolite called protoporphyrin IX. The protoporphyrin IX is then activated using the MRI-guided focused ultrasound. That activation results in reactive oxygen species that are lethal to the tumor cells.

Marcus and his colleagues studied the noninvasive sonodynamic therapy preclinically using a rat brain tumor model and saw a significant increase in survival only with the combination of ALA and ultrasound, not with the ALA alone or the ultrasound alone. The research was published in Nature in 2019.

But the idea for the therapy has its roots in photodynamic therapy (PDT). The combination of ALA and blue light to create ALA PDT has been used to trigger cell death in precancerous skin lesions and that treatment was brought through U.S. FDA approval by Marcus and the team now working at Sonalasense. ALA PDT has been marketed and widely used by dermatologists for almost 20 years.

Marcus explored the use of photodynamic therapy for GBM, but the process of delivering the light into the brain was too complex and invasive to be commercialized, he said. Instead, Marcus shifted his focus to determine if the noninvasive focused ultrasound technology could provide the same type of benefits.

“We are creating a PDT effect without invasively opening the skull and inserting fiber optics into the GBM to deliver laser light for PDT,” Marcus said.

As the company begins the first-in-human trial of its sonodynamic therapy, Marcus said they have a head start going into the trial phase. For starters, they already know that ALA localizes selectively in glioblastoma. Secondly, the evidence from the field of photodynamic therapy shows that this process can be used to selectively kill glioblastoma and extend the lives of patients. “We really have a leg up compared to most first-in-human studies,” Marcus said.

Regulatory process

Recurrent GBM is a deadly cancer and it has limited treatment options. There is no standard of care and most patients are going on to clinical trials for investigational chemotherapy or immunotherapy. Marcus said he is excited to offer another option for these patients.

The company plans to use the results of the current clinical trial as the basis for a breakthrough device designation from the FDA. From there, they will work with the agency on the fastest route to approval.

“We hope to prove, both to ourselves and the FDA, in a very rapid way, that this method is safe, and we will know what energy doses to go forward with in a longer-term study,” Marcus said.

At the same time, Sonalasense is also working on preclinical studies of the technology for use in another type of brain cancer, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). This deadly childhood cancer currently has no standard treatments and is not operable because it is a brain stem tumor. If the company has success in its first clinical trial for that cancer, Marcus said they will pursue approval from the FDA as quickly as possible.