Clinics, urgent care centers, busy hospitals, and patients can count on Hemoscreen, a miniaturized point-of-care hematology analyzer made by Pixcell Medical Technologies Ltd., to provide accurate complete blood count (CBC) results, according to a study published in the Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine. The study found the small unit better differentiates between cells and adapts to inference than conventional laboratory blood analysis.

“This study demonstrates that the Hemoscreen can deliver lab-equivalent results rapidly, at the point-of-care, making it the ideal solution to improve workflow,” said Pixcell CEO and study co-author Avishay Bransky. “This can minimize the spread of disease, particularly in the pandemic management reality in which we currently find ourselves."

Hemoscreen uses artificial intelligence and machine vision combined with imaging flow cytometry to differentiate cells and provide a full five-part complete blood count, a test commonly used to diagnose infection and manage patient health.

“Despite the CBC being the most performed blood test in the world, and one that can immediately inform clinical decision making, it is still mostly restricted to the lab," said Robert Christenson of the University of Maryland, Scientific Advisory Board member for Pixcell and co-author of the study. "Making this test accessible, inexpensive and accurate at the point-of-care would significantly improve clinical workflow and stem the spread of disease. We found that the Hemoscreen can fill this gap."

Hemoscreen is the only point-of-care unit cleared by the U.S. FDA to provide five-part differential I CBC. The device also has CE mark and received approval from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration in October 2020.

Several other manufacturers offer more limited point-of-care analysis. Some provide hemoglobin measurements; others include just white blood cell results; and a few offer whole blood cell count plus a three-part differential that measures neutrophils, lymphocytes, and monocytes. Benchtop analyzers, which may be marketed as point-of-care, are typically smaller versions of standard laboratory equipment that require ongoing maintenance, calibration, and replacement of reagent containers just like their larger counterparts.

The five-part Hemoscreen adds measurements of basophils and eosinophils to the analysis and uses a “self-contained, factory-calibrated cartridge that eliminates the need for reagent handling and maintenance,” Bransky explained to BioWorld. It’s small size and installation-free usage, makes it suitable for at home use as well as for transportation between patients in a hospital or clinic setting.

Flexibility in use

Internal controls allow the Hemoscreen to be confidently used by untrained individuals. That could make it a new essential device for managing cancer patients at home. Oncologists track CBC to monitor patients’ response to chemotherapy and newer biological treatments, but lab work for non-hospitalized patients often takes 24 hours or longer to return results.

Hemoscreen is already in use with home-monitored cancer patients in a pilot study in Demark. Two other pilot studies for this use case are likely to launch in Israel shortly.

The device also has advantages for regions with limited access to health care. The device uses minimal energy and can be powered by a car battery for medics on the move. The cartridges are preloaded with all the necessary reagents and require no refrigeration.

It is currently being used in “rural areas in Australia, to help bring necessary health care diagnostics to people in very remote areas,” Bransky said. “Bypassing the need for laboratory analysis, the Hemoscreen is an ideal system for low-resource settings.”

Bringing mining technology to medicine

Hemoscreen relies on a technology Bransky and a colleague discovered by accident as graduate students at the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion).

“During our research, we experimented with a unique solution that is typically used in the mining industry. When we looked through the microscope, we couldn’t see any cells,” Bransky told BioWorld. “Upon further investigation, we realized that all the cells were focused in a single plane, and our microscope wasn’t focused on that plane of cells. The focusing effect we discovered was extremely strong, unlike any we’d ever seen, in which all the cells were perfectly aligned in a single plane within tens of nanometers apart. This was our breakthrough in discovering viscoelastic focusing (VEF).”

VEF enables very sharp focus, allowing highly accurate measurement of cells and improved image-based analysis of the cells’ characteristics. It also uses much less reagent than other cell counting methods.

Hemoscreen combines VEF with machine vision that further sharpens the image of cells and sees things the human eye might miss. Yokneam Ilit, Israel-based Pixcell trained the machine vision on tens of thousands of cells from hundreds of samples representing a wide range of pathologies. Further, machine learning continually improves, becoming more sensitive with each sample.

Already, the system performs as well as the Sysmex XN, among the best high-end lab instruments, Bransky said. “Nonetheless, we are constantly improving the algorithms, which is the beauty of AI and machine learning. The more data we have, the more the AI can learn and improve its performance. For example, the more data we have on abnormal cell morphology, the more sensitive our AI will become. We’ll be able to train it not just to flag abnormal cells, but to enumerate and classify them.”