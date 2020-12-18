St. Paul, Minn.-based 3M Littmann Stethoscopes has joined forces with Emurmur, which has a presence in Ottawa, Ontario, and Graz, Austria, to release two new branded apps – one to support students and the other designed for instructors. The collaboration between 3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Emurmur has resulted in mobile apps that help early-career clinicians master auscultation skills while also supporting instructors as they train those students.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Aurora Spine Corp. said it plans to commence a multicenter study of its Zip interspinous fixation device for patients suffering from back pain due to symptomatic degenerative disc disease.

Beckman Coulter Inc., of Brea, Calif., reported the launch of a new test that addresses the three main barriers currently facing schools, businesses, hospitals and communities with the rollout of mass COVID-19 testing. The Access SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay has proven 93% positive percent agreement within seven days post symptom onset and 100% negative percent agreement. Additionally, the assay has a limit of detection of 33 TCID50/mL, which is two to 200 times lower and therefore more sensitive than the reported limits of detection for most of the available point-of-care antigen tests. Results of the Beckman Coulter antigen test can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes on the organizations’ immunoassay analyzers.

Westport, Conn.-based Biosig Technologies Inc. said it and its neuroclear technologies division signed a new research agreement with the University of Minnesota. Under the terms of the agreement, the company intends to launch a program to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system disease.

Bruker Corp., of Billerica, Mass., reported the launch of the Fluorotype SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV winter four-plex PCR panel, which enables the sensitive and simultaneous detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, both influenza A and B viruses, as well as of the respiratory syncytial virus.

Cerus Endovascular Ltd., of Fremont, Calif., and Oxford, U.K., reported the first robotically assisted intracranial implant of its Contour intrasaccular device. The procedure was completed at the King Edward Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, by Nitin Dange and was performed on a middle cerebral aneurysm with a 7mm Contour device.

Tucson, Ariz.-based Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc., a company focused on next-generation sequencing-based molecular profiling, said it has signed up the first collaborator in its early-access program for its prototype whole transcriptome panel.

London-based Ingenion Medical Ltd. said it has been awarded nearly £100,000 (US$134,849) in grant funding from Innovate U.K., the country’s innovation agency. Ingenion will use the funds over the next six months to gain a CE mark for its Cymactive urinary catheter, a novel device to treat male patients suffering from chronic urinary retention.

Inivata Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., said it is participating in a major research collaboration to investigate integrated diagnostics for the early detection of lung cancer, with the aim of increasing survival rates, alongside improving the efficiency of testing in people at high risk of cancer in the National Health Service (NHS). The iDx-LUNG project will be led by the University of Southampton, in conjunction with Leeds University, and will bring together the diagnostic and informatics capabilities of the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Oncimmune Holdings plc, Bc Platforms, Inivata and others in conjunction with NHS England. It is part of the U.K. government’s Early Diagnosis Mission to diagnose three-quarters of cancers at an early stage by 2028 and has received funding totaling £10 million (US$13.5 million).

Salt Lake City-based Medsential said it is offering COVID-19 IgM/IgG rapid antibody tests to point-of-care (PoC) providers. The company’s PoC antibody test is supplied by Assure Tech Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China, and is authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA.

Misonix Inc., of Farmingdale, N.Y., said the second largest U.S. commercial payer has provided coverage for Theraskin to treat all lower extremity dermal wounds, adding 32 million new covered lives.

Natera Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., said the U.S. Patent Office has denied a patentability challenge from a multinational sequencing company against Natera’s early priority date ’592 cell-free DNA patent.

Paxman Coolers Ltd., of Huddersfield, U.K., welcomed the European Society for Medical Oncology’s updated clinical practice guidelines recommending scalp cooling to prevent chemotherapy-induced alopecia.

Raleigh, N.C.-based Pra Health Sciences Inc. is teaming up with New York-based Pwnhealth LLC and Fulgent Genetics Inc., of Temple City, Calif., to provide at-home COVID-19 test capabilities.

Research Instruments Corp., of Providence, R.I., said it has obtained an exclusive option from Brown University to license X-ray imaging processing techniques involving advanced algorithms that rapidly determine ion battery failure risks and battery life through nondestructive testing.

Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG said it has received its first EU quality management system certificate from TÜV SÜD Product Service, one of its notified bodies under the new In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR). The certificate applies to more than 700 catalogue numbers of the serum work area and lab coagulation product portfolio.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (TRHC), of Moorestown, N.J., has partnered with Physiomics plc, of Oxford, U.K., to provide precision dosing for oncology medications. Through the initiative, Physiomics’ personalized docetaxel model will be integrated into TRHC’s precision dosing solution, Dosemerx, with the next step being a commercial agreement.