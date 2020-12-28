CMS unveils push toward digital collection of quality measures

The U.S. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a list of quality measures that it is considering to bolster innovation in digital health and reduce the burden on health care professionals and institutions that take part in the Medicare program. The release of this list is described as the first step in the pre-rulemaking process, which is intended to increase the quality measures that can be drawn directly from electronic health records and from Medicare claims. Among the measures are three related to the use of vaccines, and the CMS noted that all but three of these new measures can already be drawn directly from existing electronic health data. The agency is accepting feedback on the proposed measures through Feb. 1, 2021.

NIH awards for ‘outside-the-box’ projects under RADx

The NIH announced awards totaling $107 million under the RADx program for novel approaches to surveillance and diagnostic testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The awards are for non-traditional, and sometimes radical, approaches to screening and diagnosis, such as the use of a real-time detector of airborne virus for use in large spaces. Another technology under development would provide novel methods of detecting anosmia, one of the hallmarks of COVID-19. NIH Director Francis Collins said the new awards “provide superb examples of outside-the-box concepts that will help us overcome this pandemic.”

ISO posts IP management standard

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has published a new standard intended to aid organizations to manage their intellectual property (IP) portfolios, ISO 56005. This standard provides an IP management framework, risk management tools, and methods for commercial exploitation of IP, and is one in a series of standards for innovation management. This first edition of 56005 is part of a series on innovation management, which includes separate standards for the development of a system for innovation management and a standard for innovation management assessment. Other standards include those for strategic intelligence management and for innovation operation measurement.