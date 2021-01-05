San Antonio-based Airstrip, a provider of medical data, has formed a strategic collaboration with Trice Imaging, of San Diego. Trice focuses on mobile cloud-based medical image management and decision support and will bring its secure solutions together with Airstrip so that providers can instantly and securely share clinically relevant patient data, including examination images, cardiac waveforms, and fetal surveillance in near real-time.

Aspen Laser Systems, which focuses on photomedicine, reported the relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters to a new office and warehouse located in Lindon, Utah, to advance the operations and growth of the company. The company also has relocated its Florida offices and warehouses to a new and larger location in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Balt USA LLC, of Irvine, Calif., said that it disputes and will respond to the recent trade secret allegations made by Microvention Inc. On Dec. 22, 2020, Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Microvention filed a trade secret complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California naming Balt USA and four individuals who are current and former Balt employees. Its allegations suggest that these individuals used Microvention confidential information to develop products introduced by Blockade Medical, a company acquired by Balt in 2016 and known today as Balt USA. According to Balt, Microvention’s complaint comes after Balt USA launched a validity challenge at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office against a Microvention patent covering the V-Trak coil system.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Biotricity Inc. said it made a 510(k) submission to the U.S. FDA for Biotres. The company expects this process to take at least four months, and if the 510(k) application is cleared, it expects a product launch thereafter. Biotres is a three-lead patch product for ECG and arrhythmia monitoring for patients at risk for or being diagnosed with certain cardiac issues.

Oxford, U.K.-based Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company, said that it has signed an exclusive, worldwide agreement with Scintomics GmbH, of Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, and the Technical University of Munich. Under terms of the agreement, Blue Earth Diagnostics has exercised an option to acquire exclusive, worldwide rights to therapeutic applications of novel radiohybrid Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen technology in prostate cancer.

Bruker Corp, of Billerica, Mass., and Evosep, of Odense, Denmark, reported progress in high-sensitivity, quantitative true single-cell proteomics, using a modified TimsTOF Pro mass spectrometer connected to an Evosep One low-flow chromatography system. These advances were discussed in a paper, which is now available on Bioarchive.

Trumbull, Conn.-based Coopersurgical Inc., a provider of women’s health care solutions, has acquired Naperville, Ill.-based Embryo Options, which focuses on cryo-storage software solutions for clinics and patients. No financial details were released.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Dentsply Sirona Inc. said it is picking up Los Angeles-based Byte, a clear aligner company, for $1.04 billion. As a result of the transaction, Dentsply Sirona adds scale to its Suresmile clear aligner business and strengthens its connection with dental professionals. The transaction closed Dec. 31, 2020, and was funded with cash on Dentsply Sirona’s balance sheet.

Los Angeles-based Dxterity Diagnostics reported the sale of COVID-19 diagnostic tests on Amazon available to U.S. businesses and customers at home. The self-administered, noninvasive saliva kits are U.S. FDA authorized for use by both individuals with and without symptoms of COVID-19. The kits are now available in individual and 10-pack kits on Amazon.

The Emmes Company LLC, a full-service clinical research organization (CRO) based in Rockville, Md., and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, said that it has acquired Neox SRO. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Prague, Neox is a CRO with more than 150 employees who support biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device customers.

Essen, Germany-based Evonik has closed its previously announced acquisition of the Lactel Absorbable Polymers product line from Cupertino, Calif.-based Durect Corp. All Durect employees associated with the Lactel business in Birmingham, Ala., accepted the offer to join Evonik in similar roles.

Madison, Wis.-based Exact Sciences Corp. said that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Thrive Earlier Detection Corp., which has offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Baltimore.

Scarborough, Ontario-based Facedrive Inc. said that Tracescan V2, the latest version of its contact-tracing solution developed by Facedrive Health. Facedrive anticipates the new devices and firmware being ready for release in February.

Icecure Medical Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel, has inked an expanded distribution agreement with Tokyo-based Terumo Corp. for Thailand. The agreement builds on the companies’ current joint activities in Japan and Singapore to bring Icecure’s cryoablation products to more patients in Asia.

Impulse Dynamics, of Marlton, N.J., reported the first heart failure patient in Brazil treated with its Ccm therapy delivered by the Optimizer system. The patient was treated by Edvaldo Xavier, cardiologist at Santa Casa de Maceió, in Maceió, Brazil.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Medx Health Corp. reported that, effective Dec. 22, 2020, it settled $65,000 of debt owed to an arm’s length professional adviser by issuance of 500,000 common shares. The issued shares will be restricted from trading for four months from the date of issue.

Neoteryx LLC, of Torrance, Calif., said the NIH has published a paper in Nature Communications describing its serology study for development of an ELISA that detects SARS-CoV-2 antibodies with 99-100% specificity. The protocol defines initial thresholds for IgG and IgM antibodies to determine seropositivity from both clinical and at-home blood samples using Neoteryx’s Mitra device. According to Neoteryx, the NIH researchers are sharing the results of their study so that other laboratories can replicate the steps for SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing using both serum and Mitra blood microsamples from similar studies. As a next step, research teams at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and National Cancer Institute are analyzing thousands of blood microsamples collected by individuals using Mitra devices in at-home Mitra blood collection kits.

Oxford, Conn.-based Nxt-ID Inc. said it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. The company has cancelled its special meeting of stockholders that had been scheduled for Jan. 15, 2021.

Nyxoah SA, of Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, reported the first patient implanted in the DREAM pivotal investigational device exemption study with its Genio system for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The implantation took place at the Nose and Sinus Institute in Boca Raton, Fla.

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Opgen Inc. said its subsidiary Curetis GmbH, of Holzgerlingen, Germany, has entered a distribution agreement with Annar Health Technologies for Colombia. Annar is headquartered in Bogotá.

Montreal-based Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., a clinical-stage orthobiologics company focused on soft tissue repair, has entered a global licensing agreement with Hanuman Pelican Inc., of New Orleans, for the use of the Buoy suspension fractional system in combination with Ortho-R, Ortho RTI’s lead Chitosan-PRP (platelet-rich plasma) hybrid drug/biologic implant combination product.

Oxford, U.K.-based Perspectum Ltd. said the American Medical Association has issued two Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes for quantitative muliparametric MR to report Livermultiscan, which can help clinicians diagnose and treat patients with liver disease. The new CPTs are: 0648T for quantitative magnetic resonance analysis of tissue composition, including multiparametric data acquisition, data preparation and transmission, interpretation and report, obtained without diagnostic MRI examination of the same anatomy during the same session, and; 0649T for quantitative magnetic resonance for analysis of tissue composition, including multiparametric data acquisition, data preparation and transmission, interpretation and report, obtained with diagnostic MRI examination of the same anatomy.

Cincinnati-based Protech Home Medical Corp. said it has executed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a private respiratory care company in the southern U.S. reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of about $7 million, positive adjusted EBITDA and positive net income. Protech expects to close the deal “for cash at a reasonable multiple that would immediately be accretive to EBITDA and net income” within the next 30 days.

Retia Medical LLC, of Valhalla, N.Y., said it is the first company to utilize Andover, Mass.-based Capsule Technologies’ new Device Driver Interface development strategy to integrate its Argos cardiac monitor.

Saphena Medical Inc., of West Bridgewater, Mass., maker of the Venapax endoscopic vessel harvesting system, said it has been awarded a contract with Charlotte, N.C.-based Premier Inc.’s SURPASS (Synergizing for Unparalleled Results in Procurement and Strategic Sourcing) program in the category of endoscopic vessel harvesting.

Sera Prognostics Inc., of Salt Lake City, said it is partnering with Anthem Inc., of Indianapolis, and its Wilmington, Del.-based Healthcore Inc. subsidiary on a pregnancy study. The companies have begun enrolling patients in the Prematurity Risk Assessment Combined with Clinical Interventions for Improved Neonatal OutcoMEs (PRIME) study, which will use Sera’s Pretrm test.

Simplivia Healthcare Ltd., a Kiryat Shmona, Israel-based developer and manufacturer of closed system transfer devices, reported it has acquired 70% of Novamed Ltd., a Jerusalem-based diagnostic company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The University of Birmingham, of Edgbaston, U.K., said its researchers have invented an accurate COVID-19 test that reduces testing time from 30 minutes to under five. They are calling the new method reverse transcriptase free exponential amplification reaction (RTF-EXPAR) testing. The method has been submitted for a patent and is described in a preprint paper published on Medrxiv.

Vibrent Health Inc., of Fairfax, Va., in partnership with the Eastern Virginia Medical School’s Sentara Healthcare Analytics and Delivery Science Institute and George Mason University, reported the formation of an academic-industry partnership. They plan to launch a national study, COVIDsmart, examining the long-term impacts of SARS-CoV-2 on individuals and their communities. The digital study will begin recruiting participants across the U.S. this month.

Withings SA, an Issy-les-Moulineaux, France-based connected health company, said it has partnered with Redox Inc., of Madison, Wis., to make Med·Pro Care compatible with nearly all electronic health record solutions used by physicians, hospitals and medical institutions.