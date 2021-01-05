GAO says wound care spending dropped between 2016 and 2018

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said that declines in Medicare spending for severe wound care may be due largely to changes in site of service, although the data regarding quality outcomes is too limited to make any judgments. GAO said that more than 287,000 Medicare beneficiaries received wound care for severe wounds as inpatient stays in 2018, which drove roughly $2.01 billion in spending. The spending figure in 2016 was approximately $2.06 billion, and GAO chalked up the decline in part to less per-beneficiary spending, an artifact of fewer episodes of care taking place in long-term care hospitals (LTCHs). However, there was also a 1% drop in overall inpatient stays as well, a development that ran parallel to more site-neutral payment rates encoded in the 21st Century Cures Act. Despite the shift in site of service, more than 90% of beneficiaries reside within 10 miles of a facility that offers wound care, a list that includes inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). Surveys of providers at acute-care hospitals indicated that the proximity of LTCH units drove a significant percentage of referrals for wound care, although lack of such proximity was associated with longer inpatient stays before referral to SNFs and IRFs, the report stated.

FDA updates COVID testing data

The U.S. FDA posted an infographic regarding its authorizations of tests for the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it has granted emergency use authorizations for 235 molecular tests and collection kits. The agency has issued EUAs for another 63 antibody tests and 11 antigen tests, all numbers up to date as of Dec. 28, 2020. Among these are 11 multi-analyte tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and other pathogens, usually one of the conventional influenza viruses. The Advanced Medical Technology Association’s COVID registry states that roughly 305 million molecular tests have been shipped in the U.S. since March 2020, consisting of 230 commercial tests and 75 million reaction reagents.

May 2019 Q-sub guidance appears in final form

The FDA finalized the May 2019 draft guidance for requests for feedback and meetings under the Q-submission program, which expands on a legacy program for investigational device exemptions (IDEs). The scope of this policy includes PMAs, 510(k)s, de novo petitions, and biologics license applications (BLAs), and is the result of the fourth medical device user fee agreement (MDUFA IV). The submission issue request (SIR) characterized in the guidance should be filed with the intent of quickly resolving issues associated with major deficiency letters for PMAs and humanitarian device exemptions, as well as any complete response letters for BLAs, but is not the appropriate mechanism for revisiting final decisions such as determinations that a 510(k) application has been deemed not substantially equivalent. Other Q-submission types include those for PMA 100-day meetings, and filings associated with the breakthrough devices program, as well as filings for the safer technologies program (STeP). Requests for designation for combination products are also outside the scope of the Q-sub guidance.