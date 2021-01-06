|Company
|Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., of Phoenix, Ariz.
|Jadicells
|Umbilical cord-derived stem cells
|COVID-19 infection
|At 28 days, 91% of Jadicell-treated patients survived; only 42% of patients in the placebo group survived; data published in Stem Cells Translational Medicine
|Erasca Inc., of San Diego
|ERAS-601
|SHP2 inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|First patient dosed
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc., of Ann Arbor, Mich.
|MLE-301
|Neurokinin 3 receptor antagonist
|Menopausal vasomotor symptoms
|Compound generally well-tolerated but data do not support moving forward with its development
|Seres Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SER-287
|Oral, biologically derived microbiome therapeutic candidate
|Mild to moderate ulcerative colitis
|Results published in Gastroenterology demonstrate an impact on clinical remission and endoscopic improvement with a favorable safety profile
|Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco
|VIR-1111
|T-cell vaccine
|HIV
|First patient dosed
|Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|ZN-c5
|Oral selective estrogen receptor degrader
|ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer
|Trial begun in combination with Verzenio (abemaciclib, Eli Lilly and Co.)
|Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|ZN-c5
|Oral selective estrogen receptor degrader
|Advanced ovarian cancer
|Trial begun in combination with chemotherapy
|Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|ZN-c5
|Oral selective estrogen receptor degrader
|Acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|Trial begun
|Imara Inc., of Boston
|IMR-687
|Small-molecule inhibitor of PDE9
|Sickle cell disease
|Phase IIa results showed monotherapy and combination with hydroxyurea (HU) well-tolerated at all dose levels; monotherapy A1 substudy showed 25% lower rate of vaso-occlusive crises/sickle cell-related pain crises (VOCs/SCPCs) in treatment group vs. placebo; 58% of patients (7 of 12, 9 events total) experienced at least 1 VOC/SCPC in treatment group vs. 83% (5 of 6, 14 events total) in placebo population; rate of VOC-related hospitalizations was lower in treatment group, with 33% of patients (4 of 12) experiencing 1 VOC-related hospitalization in treatment group vs. 66% (4 of 6) on placebo; 1 of 7 evaluable patients (14%) in A1 recorded absolute increase in HbF percentage from baseline of greater than 1% (increase of 3.2%); in combination B1, data showed no meaningful differences in VOCs/SCPCs or VOC-related hospitalizations vs. HU+placebo groups; biomarker results showed an overall increase in F-cells and HbF levels from baseline to week 24, while Hb levels did not meaningfully change; 3 of 8 evaluable subjects (33%) had absolute increases in HbF percentage of greater than 1%, with a mean absolute increase in HbF percentage of 4.3% in that subset
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Eganelisib
|Inhibits PI3K-gamma
|Metastatic urothelial cancer
|Independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) for Mario-275 trial testing combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) in platinum-refractory, immuno-oncology-naïve advanced disease determined there was a favorable risk/benefit for patients after implementation of dose reduction from 40 mg QD to 30 mg QD to reduce reversible liver enzyme elevations reported after first scheduled IDMC meeting; evaluation of 49 patients enrolled in study showed encouraging safety, response rate and progression-free survival, including in patients with low levels of PD-L1 expression
|Inovio Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
|VGX-3100
|HPV E6 protein modulator
|Human papillomavirus-16/HPV-18-associated vulvar dysplasia
|Results from open-label study showed a 25% or greater reduction observed for 63% of participants (12 of 19) at 6 months post-treatment; 3 of 20 participants with histology data (15%) resolved their vulvar HSIL and had no HPV-16/18 virus detectable in the healed area; company intends to pursue phase III development
|Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa.
|Lucinactant
|Synthetic KL4 surfactant
|COVID-19-associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Dosed first patient; study will evaluate changes in physiological parameters in COVID-19 patients who are intubated and mechanically ventilated
|Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Oteseconazole
|Antifungal
|Recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis
|Top-line results showed Ultraviolet trial met all primary and secondary endpoints; recurrence rate was 5.1% with Oteseconazole vs. 42.2% for fluconazole to placebo recurrence rate (p<0.001); drug was noninferior to fluconazole in the resolution of signs and symptoms at day 14; recurrence rate of 3.8% vs. 41.1% for fluconazole to placebo (p<0.001); prevented a recurring episode in 95% of women for about 1 year
|Ocuphire Pharma Inc., of Farmington Hills, Mich.
|Nyxol
|Preservative-free, stable eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate
|Reverse pharmacologically induced mydriasis
|Completed enrollment earlier than expected in Mira-2 registration study
|Regenxbio Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|RGX-314
|Gene therapy
|Wet age-related macular degeneration
|First of 2 pivotal studies, Atmosphere, is active; patient screening is ongoing in study to enroll about 300 across 2 dose arms vs. ranibizumab; primary endpoint is noninferiority to ranibizumab based on change in baseline in Best Corrected Visual Acuity at 1 year
